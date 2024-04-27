Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Features

Drumheller hoping to break record for ‘largest gathering of people dressed as dinosaurs’

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted April 27, 2024 3:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Travel Drumheller organizing Guinness World Record attempt'
Travel Drumheller organizing Guinness World Record attempt
WATCH: Drumheller is famous for its dinosaurs – and now it’s attempting a Guinness World Record. Keri Looijen from Travel Drumheller joins Global News Morning Calgary to discuss when they’re attempting the record for “Most People Dressed in Inflatable Dinosaur Costumes” and how you can take part.
The town of Drumheller, Alta., is hoping to set a record for the ultimate prehistoric challenge on Saturday.

Hundreds of residents and dino-fans will don their best dinosaur costumes and participate in the Jurassic Jamboree, which aims to break the Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Dinosaurs.’

The event, organized by Travel Drumheller, requires all of the participants to wear full body dinosaur costumes with head pieces and the body of a dinosaur. No ride-on style costumes will be accepted.

The final results won’t be known for a couple of days but town officials tell Global News they handed out over 3,000 bracelets to people dressed up as dinosaurs.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The current world record is 252 people, which was set in Los Angeles in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

1,100 dinos gathered in Dundurn, Sask., last year, but officials say that hasn’t been officially recognized by Guinness yet.

The event caps off an entire day devoted to celebrating the dinosaur.

Drumheller is looking to break a world record for the most people dressed in dinosaur costumes. View image in full screen
Drumheller is looking to break a world record for the most people dressed in dinosaur costumes. Global News
Drumheller is looking to break a world record for the most people dressed in dinosaur costumes. View image in full screen
Drumheller is looking to break a world record for the most people dressed in dinosaur costumes. Global News
