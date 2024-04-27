Drumheller hoping to break record for ‘largest gathering of people dressed as dinosaurs’

Send this page to someone via email

The town of Drumheller, Alta., is hoping to set a record for the ultimate prehistoric challenge on Saturday.

Hundreds of residents and dino-fans will don their best dinosaur costumes and participate in the Jurassic Jamboree, which aims to break the Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Dinosaurs.’

The event, organized by Travel Drumheller, requires all of the participants to wear full body dinosaur costumes with head pieces and the body of a dinosaur. No ride-on style costumes will be accepted.

The final results won’t be known for a couple of days but town officials tell Global News they handed out over 3,000 bracelets to people dressed up as dinosaurs.

The current world record is 252 people, which was set in Los Angeles in 2019.

1,100 dinos gathered in Dundurn, Sask., last year, but officials say that hasn’t been officially recognized by Guinness yet.

The event caps off an entire day devoted to celebrating the dinosaur.

View image in full screen Drumheller is looking to break a world record for the most people dressed in dinosaur costumes. Global News