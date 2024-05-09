Barron Trump, 18, selected as Florida delegate at Republican National Convention

Send this page to someone via email

Barron Trump, the youngest child of former U.S. president Donald Trump, will make his political debut as one of Florida’s delegates to the Republican National Convention.

Barron, 18, was selected as an at-large delegate by the Republican Party of Florida on Wednesday night.

As one of the state’s Republican delegates, Barron’s role is to help the party shape its beliefs, methods and public policies, as well as vote for the Republican presidential nomination.

NBC News was the first to report on Barron’s step into the American political arena.

The youngest member of the Trump family has yet to graduate high school, but will obtain his diploma at a ceremony in Florida on May 17. The graduation became a point of contention in his father’s ongoing hush money trial with adult film star Stormy Daniels, when the former president’s legal team requested a break in the trial schedule so that Donald would be able to attend Barron’s graduation, which the judge allowed.

Barron is not the only member of the Trump family to be named as a delegate in Florida. Eric Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. and Tiffany Trump are already part of the state’s delegation, preceding their youngest brother.

The Florida GOP also named Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, and Michael Boulous, Tiffany’s husband, as at-large delegates.

Lara Trump, wife of Eric, was made co-chair of the Republican National Committee in March.

Ivanka Trump, a former senior White House adviser, was not included among the Florida GOP delegates. In 2022, she said she would not participate in her father’s 2024 campaign.

“We have a great delegation of grassroots leaders, elected officials and even Trump family members,” Florida GOP chairman Evan Power said. “Florida is continuing to have a great convention team, but more importantly we are preparing to win Florida and win it big.”

A Trump campaign official told Politico that Barron “is very interested in our nation’s political process.”

It is so far unclear if Barron will deliver a speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July.

The Florida GOP has 41 delegates.

Donald twice won the state of Florida in two presidential elections, and he is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee who will face President Joe Biden in November.