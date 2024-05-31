Actor Nick Pasqual arrested at U.S.-Mexico border on attempted murder charge

Hollywood actor Nick Pasqual was arrested near the U.S. border with Mexico after allegedly breaking into his estranged ex-girlfriend’s house and trying to murder her, prosecutors say.

Pasqual acted on-screen in films Rebel Moon Part One and Poor Paul. He also starred in one episode of How I Met Your Mother.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney Office’s announced on Wednesday that Pasqual was arrested at a border check point in Sierra Blanca, Texas, during an apparent bid to flee the country. He is in the process of being extradited back to L.A. County to face charges of attempted murder and domestic violence.

Prosecutors allege that Pasqual broke into the L.A. home of his ex-girlfriend on May 23 and stabbed her multiple times using a knife. She survived the attack but was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Pasqual’s ex-girlfriend “had recently filed a restraining order” against him, prosecutors note.

The name of the victim was not released by authorities, but a GoFundMe page to support her recovery identifies her as Allie Shehorn, a Hollywood makeup artist. Shehorn worked on Rebel Moon Part One with Pasqual and her other credits include 2024’s Mean Girls and the Oscar-nominated Babylon.

View image in full screen Photo of Allie Shehorn posing with a horse. GoFundMe

“My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident,” said L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón. “This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions.”

Pasqual has been charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary with a person present, and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent.

If found guilty, Pasqual faces life in prison.

The GoFundMe page supporting Shehorn’s recovery has surpassed its fundraising goal of US$100,000.

The funds will be used to cover Shehorn’s “extensive medical expenses, including her prolonged hospital stay, surgeries, treatments, and the ongoing care she’ll require during her recovery period,” the page reads.

Shehorn had to undergo multiple surgeries to treat her injuries, but as of Tuesday, she has been moved out of the ICU, according to GoFundMe organizers Emily MacDonald and Jed Dornoff. Surgeons worked to close the wounds on Shehorn’s neck and repair “severed tendons in her right arm.”

On Sunday, Shehorn had recovered enough to have her breathing and feeding tubes removed.

“Allie is able to talk. She is in a lot of pain but remains silly and upbeat,” Dornoff wrote in an update. “I read the names off from the donation list to her. She started crying seeing and hearing all the names and love and support. Thank you.”

Dornoff also revealed that one of Shehorn’s friends, an “adopted Mom” of sorts named Christine, was “the one who found her and saved her.”

“She is very brave and acted fast when she found Allie bleeding out. Thank you Christine for saving her life.”

The latest update on the page is dated Wednesday, reporting that Shehorn is “making positive steps to her recovery.”

“It’s still a very long road but she is facing it with courage and determination.”

According to Statistics Canada data on intimate partner violence, 44 per cent of Canadian women who have ever been in an intimate relationship reported experiencing some kind of psychological, physical, or sexual abuse at the hands of their partner. Women are significantly more likely to experience intimate partner violence compared to men.

Just under 500 people were killed by their intimate partners in Canada between 2014 and 2019. Eighty per cent of those victims were women.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.