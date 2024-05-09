Hailey Bieber pregnant, expecting 1st baby with Justin Bieber

Send this page to someone via email

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child and fans are beyond excited.

The couple shared the happy news on Hailey’s Instagram in a Thursday post, which included a photoshoot showing off the model’s baby bump. The slideshow of photos also featured a short video of the pair kissing and embracing in a field, seemingly in the presence of an officiant, suggesting that Justin and Hailey renewed their vows.

Hailey wore a skin-tight lace dress and veil for the photoshoot while Justin kept it casual in a bomber jacket and backwards cap.

Justin and Hailey have been married since September 2018 when they tied the knot during a private ceremony at a New York courthouse.

Hailey, a member of the Hollywood-famous Baldwin family, told Elle Magazine in 2021 that she and Justin have always wanted to start a family young. Hailey is 27 and Justin is 30.

“We were friends first for a really long time before there was anything romantic. But we always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future. We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other,” she said.

In a 2020 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin revealed that he wants as many kids as Hailey is willing to have.

“I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out,” the Baby singer said at the time. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do… I think she wants to have a few.”

Fans were quick to share their support for the expecting couple in the comments of Hailey’s Instagram post.

“I’m actually crying congratulations,” one commenter wrote.

“BABY BIEBER IS COMING,” reads another comment.