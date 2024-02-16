Man charged in 2023 murder in Vancouver’s West End

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing in Vancouver’s West End last spring.
Lloyd Peter Robinson was arrested in Kelowna on Friday, accused of killing Jonathan James Bulloch.
The 40-year-old suspect remains in custody.
Pedestrian struck and killed in downtown Vancouver
Trending Now
According to police, Bulloch was stabbed around 10 p.m. on May 27 after an altercation near Davie and Bute streets.
He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.
In a Friday news release, Vancouver police said it took more than eight months to gather and analyze the evidence required to arrest a suspect in his killing.
More on Crime
- Two teens intentionally run down by Abbotsford, B.C. driver, police say
- RCMP lay more charges in alleged Ottawa teen terror plot, charging ‘co-conspirator’
- Knife attack: Quebec man charged with murdering his mother, neighbour
- FBI informant charged with falsely accusing Bidens of corrupt business dealings
Comments