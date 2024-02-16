Menu

Headline link
Crime

Man charged in 2023 murder in Vancouver’s West End

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 8:39 pm
1 min read
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing in Vancouver’s West End last spring.

Lloyd Peter Robinson was arrested in Kelowna on Friday, accused of killing Jonathan James Bulloch.

The 40-year-old suspect remains in custody.

According to police, Bulloch was stabbed around 10 p.m. on May 27 after an altercation near Davie and Bute streets.

He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

In a Friday news release, Vancouver police said it took more than eight months to gather and analyze the evidence required to arrest a suspect in his killing.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

