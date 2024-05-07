Menu

Crime

Man injured in shooting in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 7, 2024 8:43 am
Police tape off Park Lane Circle in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbhourhood on May 7, 2024. View image in full screen
Police tape off Park Lane Circle in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbhourhood on May 7, 2024. Doug Gamey / Global News
Toronto Police say a man was taken to hospital after a shooting in the city’s Bridle Path neighbourhood early Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened at around 2 a.m. near Post Road and Park Lane Circle, near Bayview and Lawrence avenues.

A man was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, police said.

Investigators said a suspect fled the area, but no suspect description was provided.

Images from the scene show police tape surrounding the area of rapper Drake’s home, though it is not known if there is any connection to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

