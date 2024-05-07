Man injured in shooting in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood

See more sharing options

Toronto Police say a man was taken to hospital after a shooting in the city’s Bridle Path neighbourhood early Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened at around 2 a.m. near Post Road and Park Lane Circle, near Bayview and Lawrence avenues.

A man was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, police said.

Investigators said a suspect fled the area, but no suspect description was provided.

Images from the scene show police tape surrounding the area of rapper Drake’s home, though it is not known if there is any connection to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

SHOOTING:

Bayview Ave & Lawrence Ave E

2:09 am

– reports of a shooting

– police o/s

– man transported to hospital with serious injuries

– suspect fled in a vehicle

– unknown description#GO978573

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 7, 2024