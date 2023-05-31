Vancouver homicide victim named in fatal West End stabbing

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vancouver police have named the victim who was fatally stabbed in the West End neighbourhood this past weekend.

Jonathan James Bulloch, 43, was stabbed on May 27 just before 10 p.m. on Bute Street near Davie Street.

He was taken to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

2:06 Guilty plea in deadly North Vancouver library stabbing spree

No arrests have been made and police have not provided any details regarding a suspect or motive.

Story continues below advertisement

Pictures from the scene show an area of Bute Street sectioned off by yellow police tape, with numerous evidence cones scattered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500.