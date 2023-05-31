Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver homicide victim named in fatal West End stabbing

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 3:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police investigating homicide in West End neighbourhood'
Vancouver police investigating homicide in West End neighbourhood
One man has died after a reported stabbing in the West End Saturday night.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver police have named the victim who was fatally stabbed in the West End neighbourhood this past weekend.

Jonathan James Bulloch, 43, was stabbed on May 27 just before 10 p.m. on Bute Street near Davie Street.

He was taken to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Click to play video: 'Guilty plea in deadly North Vancouver library stabbing spree'
Guilty plea in deadly North Vancouver library stabbing spree

No arrests have been made and police have not provided any details regarding a suspect or motive.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Pictures from the scene show an area of Bute Street sectioned off by yellow police tape, with numerous evidence cones scattered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500.

More on Crime
Vancouvervancouver policeVPDWest EndVancouver homicideVancouver police name homicide victimBute stabbingDavie stabbingJonathan James BullochVancouver homicide victim
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers