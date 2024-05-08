Menu

Crime

Montreal organized crime bust nets 4 arrests, millions of dollars: police

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 8, 2024 11:39 am
1 min read
Montreal police say they arrested four people in an organized crime bust that also led to the seizure of drugs, guns and millions of dollars.

The anti-gang unit carried out 11 raids as part of a major and ongoing investigation called Americano, police said in a statement Wednesday.

Homes and cars were searched as part of the operation targeting organized crime in the city’s LaSalle borough.

Three men and a woman — ranging in age from 32 to 58 — were arrested on Monday and Tuesday.

The anti-gang unit also seized $2.2 million in cash, five kilograms of cocaine, 12 firearms and about six cellphones.

Police say the ongoing investigation, which began last August, has “several phases.” Earlier this year, investigators seized more than 30 kilograms of drugs and $17,000 in cash. Two people were also arrested before being released.

Anyone with information about organized crime in LaSalle is asked to contact Montreal police by calling 911 or visiting their police station.

It is also possible to file a report anonymously and confidentially through Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or online.

