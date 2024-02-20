Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Tattoo photos released as police try to identify woman who died in Vancouver

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 6:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lisa Lapointe addresses B.C.’s toxic drug crisis'
Lisa Lapointe addresses B.C.’s toxic drug crisis
B.C.'s chief coroner, Lisa Lapointe, is retiring in February. She joins 'Global News Morning' to address the toxic drug crisis and share the lessons she has learned from her time as chief coroner. – Jan 31, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver police have released photos of two tattoos on a young woman who died of a suspected overdose last fall in a bid to try and identify her.

The woman was found dead near the Knight Street Bridge on Nov. 8. However, reviews of missing persons reports and exchanges with other law enforcement agencies have failed to turn up a name, police said.

She is described as either a white or Indigenous woman in her 20s, standing about five feet three inches tall and weighing 110 pounds at the time of her death.

Story continues below advertisement

In a Tuesday news release, police said she also had short hair that was dyed red with brown roots. She wore a gold necklace with a heart and had ear and belly button piercings.

Trending Now
Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

“She had a small horizontal scar on her sternum, a tattoo of a heart on her left wrist, and a tattoo with butterflies and the phrase ‘Love me for who i am,’ below her left collarbone,” the release adds.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2530 or email missing.vpd@vpd.ca.

Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices