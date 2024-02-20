Tattoo photos released as police try to identify woman who died in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have released photos of two tattoos on a young woman who died of a suspected overdose last fall in a bid to try and identify her.

The woman was found dead near the Knight Street Bridge on Nov. 8. However, reviews of missing persons reports and exchanges with other law enforcement agencies have failed to turn up a name, police said.

She is described as either a white or Indigenous woman in her 20s, standing about five feet three inches tall and weighing 110 pounds at the time of her death.

In a Tuesday news release, police said she also had short hair that was dyed red with brown roots. She wore a gold necklace with a heart and had ear and belly button piercings.

“She had a small horizontal scar on her sternum, a tattoo of a heart on her left wrist, and a tattoo with butterflies and the phrase ‘Love me for who i am,’ below her left collarbone,” the release adds.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2530 or email missing.vpd@vpd.ca.