Crime

Door-kicking suspects sought in 5th incident targeting North Vancouver home

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted February 19, 2024 3:54 pm
1 min read
North Vancouver RCMP seek door-kicking suspects
WATCH: North Vancouver RCMP have released footage of two suspects who kicked the door of a house twice on Feb. 17, 2024. Mounties said the incident is part of an ongoing harassment case.
Mounties in North Vancouver have released footage of two suspects who kicked the door of a local home twice in one night, terrorizing occupants inside.

Officers say the same house on Mahon Avenue near 15th Street has been targeted five times in total, with previous incidents involving youth who kicked the door, egged the home and threw a traffic cone through the front window.

The latest act of vandalism took place on Saturday. In a Monday news release, RCMP said the front door was kicked by two suspects — first at 12:40 a.m. and again at 1:30 a.m.

The home is occupied by two seniors who have no criminal history and aren’t sure why they’re being targeted, police said.

“These acts of vandalism are criminal and the persons responsible could be charged with mischief,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak in the release.

“These seniors are terrified every time they are woken up at night by these disturbing acts and the police would like these suspects to stop.”

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote the file number 2024-2976.

