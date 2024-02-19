Door-kicking suspects sought in 5th incident targeting North Vancouver home

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in North Vancouver have released footage of two suspects who kicked the door of a local home twice in one night, terrorizing occupants inside.

Officers say the same house on Mahon Avenue near 15th Street has been targeted five times in total, with previous incidents involving youth who kicked the door, egged the home and threw a traffic cone through the front window.

The latest act of vandalism took place on Saturday. In a Monday news release, RCMP said the front door was kicked by two suspects — first at 12:40 a.m. and again at 1:30 a.m.

#NorthVan RCMP is seeking public’s assistance to identify two people responsible for kicking a door of a resident in an on-going harassment case. This is the 5th reported act of vandalism at the same residence. Have any info? Call us at 604-985-1311 quote file # 24-2976 Link… pic.twitter.com/JMpfktPaAl — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) February 19, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

The home is occupied by two seniors who have no criminal history and aren’t sure why they’re being targeted, police said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“These acts of vandalism are criminal and the persons responsible could be charged with mischief,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak in the release.

“These seniors are terrified every time they are woken up at night by these disturbing acts and the police would like these suspects to stop.”

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote the file number 2024-2976.