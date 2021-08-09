Menu

August 9 2021 5:38pm
01:59

N.S. Liberal leader says if re-elected he will create a vaccine certificate

Nova Scotia’s Liberal leader says his party will implement a COVID-19 vaccination passport system if elected Aug. 17. Elizabeth McSheffrey has more.

