Burnaby RCMP seek missing 14-year-old not seen since Feb. 15

Mounties in Burnaby, B.C., are seeking public assistance locating a 14-year-old boy not seen since last week.
Greyson O’Connor was last spotted around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 5 in Burnaby.
He is described as five feet seven inches tall and 120 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. O’Connor was last known to be wearing a black hoodie and carrying a blue Nike backpack.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Burnaby detachment at 604-646-9999.
Trending Now
Comments