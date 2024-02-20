Menu

Canada

Burnaby RCMP seek missing 14-year-old not seen since Feb. 15

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 2:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
Mounties in Burnaby, B.C., are seeking public assistance locating a 14-year-old boy not seen since last week.

Greyson O’Connor was last spotted around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 5 in Burnaby.

He is described as five feet seven inches tall and 120 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. O’Connor was last known to be wearing a black hoodie and carrying a blue Nike backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Burnaby detachment at 604-646-9999.

