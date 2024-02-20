Burnaby RCMP seek missing 14-year-old not seen since Feb. 15

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Mounties in Burnaby, B.C., are seeking public assistance locating a 14-year-old boy not seen since last week.

Greyson O’Connor was last spotted around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 5 in Burnaby.

He is described as five feet seven inches tall and 120 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. O’Connor was last known to be wearing a black hoodie and carrying a blue Nike backpack.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Burnaby detachment at 604-646-9999.

Missing person to locate: Greyson O’Connor More: https://t.co/aZRADyg7iy Greyson is described as:

▶️14 years old

▶️blond hair

▶️hazel eyes He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and carrying a blue Nike backpack. Please contact #Burnaby RCMP with any info at 604-646-9999. pic.twitter.com/npl9amtan9 — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) February 18, 2024