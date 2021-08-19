Menu

Global News at 6 Halifax
August 19 2021 5:05pm
02:03

Gender diversity to improve at Province House

Women or gender diverse MLAs will soon make up 36 per cent of the Nova Scotia Legislature, up from 29 per cent before the dissolution. Elizabeth McSheffrey chats with some of those elected about what can be done to continue the trend.

