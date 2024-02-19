Suspect in hit-and-run that injured RCMP officer wanted across B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties have identified a suspect in the hit-and-run collision that injured an RCMP officer in Delta, B.C. on Saturday.

Vancouver’s Tobin Peter Haas, 57, is wanted for questioning in the Highway 91 incident as well as an outstanding warrant connected to a break-and-enter. Members of the public are asked not to approach him, but call 911 if he is spotted.

According to BC Highway Patrol, one of its officers had stopped a vehicle on Highway 91 at the 72nd Avenue exit around 10:30 a.m. After a brief roadside exchange, the driver fled the scene and struck the officer.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

“Our thoughts are with our officer and his family as he recovers at home, and we would like to extend our sincere thanks to Delta PD, Surrey RCMP, Surrey Police Service, and other responders for their quick actions and assistance as this incident unfolded,” said Insp. Brian Donaldson of the South Coast BC Highway Patrol in a Monday news release.

“We are asking you, Mr. Haas, to please do the right thing and turn yourself in.”

Haas was named as the suspect on Monday afternoon and the vehicle he was driving has been seized as evidence.

BC Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information about the incident, including dashcam footage, to contact the Burnaby detachment at 604-526-9744 and reference the file number 2024-424.