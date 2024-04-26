RCMP charge four in connection with 2020 death of man from Blackfalds, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has laid charges against four people in connection with the 2020 death of Ryan James Gudwer of Blackfalds. Gudwer was 38 when he died.

RCMP said in the four years since Gudwer’s death, officers undertook “a plethora of investigative steps including forensics, surveillance, obtaining judicial authorizations and speaking to witnesses.” The investigation also involved police jurisdictions beyond Alberta after two of the suspects moved out of the province.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

After consulting with Alberta Crown Prosecutors, RCMP laid charges April 10 against four individuals police allege were involved in Gudwer’s death.

Cory William Hales, 44, Thomas Jeffrey Houle, 27, were arrested in Alberta.

Amber Loretta Knickle, 25, was arrested on April 19 in Abbottsford, B.C., and will be transported back to Alberta ahead of her scheduled court date.

Story continues below advertisement

Mathieu Bilodeau, 45, was arrested in Moncton on April 20th. Police said he will also be transported back to Alberta.