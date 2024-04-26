Alberta RCMP officer charged with possessing, distributing child porn

See more sharing options

A 33-year-old constable with the RCMP, stationed at the St. Paul, Alta., detachment, was arrested and charged with child sexual exploitation offences.

The charges come after an investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) internet child exploitation (ICE) unit.

The investigation started in November 2023 when the suspect allegedly uploaded two videos depicting child sexual exploitation to Snapchat, ALERT said in a news release Friday.

The RCMP’s national child exploitation crime centre notified ALERT.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect in late April 2024 and an arrest was made on April 25.

According to ALERT, a search warrant was obtained and a search done at the suspect’s home in St. Paul. Evidence was seized and a forensic investigation will be done on the devices seized, ALERT said.

Evan Peacock, 33, a constable with the RCMP, has been charged with two counts each of possessing, distributing and accessing child pornography.

Peacock has been with the RCMP for three years. He’s been suspended with pay. Peacock was released from custody with several conditions. His next court appearance is May 23.

“While the investigation and charges are related to online offences, the nature of the suspect’s employment placed him in a position of trust and authority,” ALERT said in a news release.

“ICE is encouraging anyone with information about this case to come forward and contact police. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-TIPS).”