Grande Prairie RCMP officer charged after hitting man with car: ASIRT

Send this page to someone via email

A Grande Prairie RCMP officer has a court date following an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

Const. Damien Lessard-Jomphe has been charged with “dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm” after hitting a 28-year-old man with an RCMP vehicle.

On April 24, 2021, officers received information about two suspicious men on bikes in the area of 108 Avenue and 99 Street. One of the bikes was towing a dolly with a safe — which was later determined to be stolen — attached to it. The man with the safe was detained immediately but the second man rode off towards 107 Avenue.

ASIRT said a second police car entered the area and the driver, Lessard-Jomphe, chased the man. The man biked across a residential yard and Lessard-Jomphe followed him. The car hit the man on the bike on the side yard of the house, causing serious injuries, ASIRT said.

Story continues below advertisement

EMS was called and RCMP members gave first aid to the injured man before he was taken to hospital.

Lessard-Jomphe is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30 in Grande Prairie. ASIRT said no further information will be released as the matter is now before the courts.