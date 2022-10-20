Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Grande Prairie RCMP officer charged after hitting man with car: ASIRT

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted October 20, 2022 3:40 pm
FILE: A Grande Prairie RCMP officer has a court date following an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).
FILE: A Grande Prairie RCMP officer has a court date following an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT). File

A Grande Prairie RCMP officer has a court date following an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

Const. Damien Lessard-Jomphe has been charged with “dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm” after hitting a 28-year-old man with an RCMP vehicle.

Read more: ASIRT investigation underway into RCMP vehicle hitting fleeing cyclist in Grande Prairie

On April 24, 2021, officers received information about two suspicious men on bikes in the area of 108 Avenue and 99 Street. One of the bikes was towing a dolly with a safe — which was later determined to be stolen — attached to it. The man with the safe was detained immediately but the second man rode off towards 107 Avenue.

ASIRT said a second police car entered the area and the driver, Lessard-Jomphe, chased the man. The man biked across a residential yard and Lessard-Jomphe followed him. The car hit the man on the bike on the side yard of the house, causing serious injuries, ASIRT said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: St. Albert RCMP were told teen arrested at park could have a disability: ASIRT

EMS was called and RCMP members gave first aid to the injured man before he was taken to hospital.

Lessard-Jomphe is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30 in Grande Prairie. ASIRT said no further information will be released as the matter is now before the courts.

Click to play video: 'Peace officers failed to check on inmate, lied to EPS: ASIRT'
Peace officers failed to check on inmate, lied to EPS: ASIRT
RCMPPolice investigationASIRTAlberta Serious Incident Response TeamGrande Prairiecyclist hitGrand Prairie RCMP
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers