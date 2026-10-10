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Crime

Suspect sought in early morning break-in, sexual assault: Toronto police

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted October 10, 2026 9:26 am
1 min read
Toronto police View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press
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Toronto police are searching for a suspect following a break and enter and sexual assault in the city’s Old Town neighbourhood.

Police said they received the call for help Friday around 5 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Richmond Street East and Sherbourne Street.

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Through the investigation, police determined the victim was asleep in their residence when they were awoken by an unknown suspect.

The suspect then allegedly assaulted and sexually assaulted the victim.

The victim was able to escape their apartment and call for help, police said.

Officers said the suspect exited the apartment and left the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a white male with a skinny build and scruffy facial hair, according to a police news release.

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Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

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