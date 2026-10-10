Suspect sought in early morning break-in, sexual assault: Toronto police

Toronto police are searching for a suspect following a break and enter and sexual assault in the city’s Old Town neighbourhood.
Police said they received the call for help Friday around 5 a.m.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Richmond Street East and Sherbourne Street.
Get daily National news
Through the investigation, police determined the victim was asleep in their residence when they were awoken by an unknown suspect.
The suspect then allegedly assaulted and sexually assaulted the victim.
The victim was able to escape their apartment and call for help, police said.
- Sentencing hearing for woman who murdered friend’s toddler inside the Children’s Aid Society
- SIU clears Toronto police officer who shot suspected killer of Const. Marc Pinizzotto
- International child sex abuse investigation prompts charges for Winnipeg man
- B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter pleads guilty to terrorism charge
Officers said the suspect exited the apartment and left the scene in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as a white male with a skinny build and scruffy facial hair, according to a police news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.