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It’s been nearly a year and a half since Bailey McCourt was fatally beaten in a Kelowna parking lot.

Now the man charged with first-degree murder in the killing of the mother of two –her estranged husband, James Plover will undergo a psychiatric assessment to determine if he, at the time of the alleged offence, was not criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder.

Plover is charged with first-degree murder.

Plover’s defence lawyer was granted an application request Wednesday for an in-custody psychiatric assessment to examine his mental state at the time of the offence.

The assessment could help determine whether Plover has grounds to pursue a defence of not criminally responsible by reason of mental disorder (NCRMD).

For McCourt’s family, the development is difficult to accept.

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“I personally think it’s despicable,” said Debbie Henderson, Bailey’s aunt and family spokesperson.

Henderson says the possibility of an NCRMD finding raises concerns.

“It’s not a comforting feeling for people to think, oh, I get to go to a mental facility. All of a sudden, you’re fine now, and there’s a higher likelihood of you getting out, you getting day parole,” Henderson said.

The judge’s reason for granting the assessment cannot be reported because of a publication ban.

2:14 ‘Bailey’s Law’ moves to Senate

The decision has also raised concerns among women’s advocates

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“If we’re going to start determining this kind of violence as a mental health issue, given how prevalent it is, we are taking a massive step backwards,” said Angela Marie McDougall, executive director of Battered Women’s Support Services.

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MacDougall says the development comes at a time when there have been efforts to strengthen legal recognition of gender-based violence, including Bailey’s Law, recently passed in memory of Bailey McCourt.

“I take this as an affront to the advancements that have been made within the Canadian legal system, where we now have Bailey’s Law, which entrenches some understandings of this kind of violence…I see this as a backlash to Bailey’s Law,” MacDougall said.

The legal process, however, requires that the possibility of a mental disorder be properly examined.

Former Crown prosecutor Rob Dhanu says while findings of not criminally responsible are rare, the assessments are an important process in the justice system.

“It’s easy to see why people would be upset. We’re dealing with the most heinous of crimes: the murder of an innocent person and so, what the public wants is that justice be done, so that someone answer for that offense,” Dhanu said. “But it’s an established principle that if an individual simply does not know what they’re doing, they don’t know right from wrong, they’re suffering from a mental disorder, their moral culpability is lowered.

The assessment is an early step in the process, with the resulting report being considered by both Crown and defence before any decisions are made about the pursuit of an NCRMD defence.

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Meanwhile, there is another development for McCourt’s family: Plover’s trial is being moved up after court time became available.

Rather than waiting until September, the trial is now scheduled to begin in April.

Henderson says having the trial happen sooner will be difficult, but she believes it’s better than a prolonged wait.

“It’s going to be hard. It’s going to be horrific, and that’s why I think it’s a positive thing that this is going to happen sooner rather than later,” Henderson said.