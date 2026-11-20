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A U.S. judge in Florida declared Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan Markle, mentally competent to face charges of keeping child sexual abuse material in storage in California.

On Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin ruled that Markle Sr., 82, was mentally fit to understand the proceedings against him and to properly assist in his own defence, according to Reuters.

Neither prosecutors nor the defence disputed the findings of the psychiatrist’s evaluation, contained in a 15-page report and based in large part on the doctor’s in-person interview ​with Markle Sr. in prison last week.

0:41 Meghan Markle’s father re-arrested after ankle monitor removal

Dr. Aime Gerodimos, who conducted the evaluation, wrote in her report that Markle Sr. ​appeared to suffer from a “major neurocognitive disorder,” possibly the result of mild vascular disease. She also found he was likely “exaggerating deficits” when asked to recall specifics of the allegations ​against him, Reuters reports.

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Gerodimos concluded that Markle Sr. “does have sufficient present ability to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him and to assist properly in his defense,” which is the legal standard for ‌a criminal ⁠defendant to be deemed competent.

A court sketch showed Markle Sr. wearing an orange jumpsuit during the hearing in federal court on Thursday.

Markle Sr. is due back in Tampa court on Dec. 1 for a preliminary hearing.

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It remained unclear when Markle Sr. would be transferred to federal custody in California, where the case against him was lodged.

View image in full screen In this courtroom sketch by artist Douglas A. Land, Thomas Markle appears during a hearing in federal court Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, in Tampa, Fla. Douglas A. Land via AP

Markle Sr. was first taken into custody on Nov. 6 on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

He was arrested on a federal criminal complaint alleging he kept child sexual abuse material, including sexually explicit photographs of himself with prepubescent girls, in two Los Angeles-area storage units he rented for nearly two decades, according to the FBI.

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Markle Sr. is charged with one count of possession of child pornography and made his initial appearance on Nov. 6 in United States District Court in the Middle District of Florida in Tampa.

He was ordered to jail last week after he removed an electronic monitoring device from his ankle, days after he was arrested by federal agents in Florida.

Markle Sr. was living in a senior care centre at the time. But U.S. Magistrate Judge Griffin agreed that Markle Sr. now must be kept in custody.

FBI special agents searched two storage units registered to Markle Sr., who has rented the units in Los Angeles since 2008, with his most recent payments on both made last month by auto-pay, according to the FBI.

Inside the units, agents seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books that contained suspected child sexual abuse material.

If convicted, Markle Sr. would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, according to the FBI.

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Markle Sr.’s court appearance comes after Philippine police said on Wednesday that criminal complaints have been filed against him over alleged online child sexual abuse offences, according to Reuters.

The filing of the complaints will enable prosecutors to examine evidence and decide whether charges should be filed in court.

Philippine police told Reuters that the complaints were filed before the prosecutor’s office in Cebu province on Monday following an investigation last month into the alleged distribution and possession of child sexual abuse materials.

Police said that the complaints accuse Markle Sr. of violating local laws against online sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

Markle Sr. was living in the Philippines earlier this year when he suffered a stroke and had his left leg amputated. That forced him to return to the U.S., The Associated Press reports.

The Sun, a British tabloid newspaper, previously reported that Meghan’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. allegedly found child sexual abuse images while cleaning out the home of their father, Markle Sr., in the Philippines.

Forensic examination of the remaining devices surrendered in the Philippines by Markle’s son, Markle Jr., was ongoing and could yield further evidence to support the case or lead to additional charges, if warranted, police said.

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Meghan’s father previously denied the allegations against him in a statement to the Daily Mail, saying, “I’m shocked, I’m hurt and I’m very upset that my son is making these accusations against me.”

“I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of,” he added.

—With files from Reuters