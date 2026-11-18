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Philippine police said on Wednesday that criminal complaints have been filed against Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan Markle, over alleged online child sexual abuse offences, according to Reuters.

The filing of the complaints will enable prosecutors to examine evidence and decide whether charges should be filed in court.

Philippine police told Reuters that the complaints were filed before the prosecutor’s office in Cebu province on Monday following an investigation last month into the alleged distribution and possession of child sexual abuse materials.

0:41 Meghan Markle’s father re-arrested after ankle monitor removal

Police said that the complaints accuse Markle Sr. of violating local laws against online sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

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Markle Sr., 82, was living in the Philippines earlier this year when he suffered a stroke and had his left leg amputated. That forced him to return to the U.S., The Associated Press reports.

The Sun, a British tabloid newspaper, previously reported that Meghan’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. allegedly found child sexual abuse images while cleaning out the home of their father, Markle Sr., in the Philippines.

Forensic examination of the remaining devices surrendered in the Philippines by Markle’s son, Markle Jr., was ongoing and could yield further evidence to support the case or lead to additional charges, if warranted, police said.

Meghan’s father previously denied the allegations against him in a statement to the Daily Mail, saying, “I’m shocked, I’m hurt and I’m very upset that my son is making these accusations against me.”

“I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of,” he added.

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The announcement from the Philippine police comes less than two weeks after Markle Sr. was arrested in Florida on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Markle Sr. was arrested on a federal criminal complaint alleging he kept child sexual abuse material, including sexually explicit photographs of himself with prepubescent girls, in two Los Angeles-area storage units he rented for nearly two decades, according to the FBI.

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Markle Sr. is charged with one count of possession of child pornography and made his initial appearance on Nov. 6 in United States District Court in the Middle District of Florida in Tampa.

He was ordered to jail last week after he removed an electronic monitoring device from his ankle, days after he was arrested by federal agents in Florida.

Markle Sr. was arrested and appeared in federal court in Tampa, Florida, after authorities learned he had cut off the device at 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 10, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli told The Associated Press.

“Release conditions are court orders, not suggestions,” Essayli added.

Markle Sr. was living in a senior care centre at the time. But U.S. Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin agreed that Markle Sr. now must be kept in custody.

1:28 Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle arrested by FBI in Florida

“Mr. Markle is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs depicting himself with minor girls,” said Essayli. “These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr. Markle to the fullest extent of federal law.”

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“This case highlights the importance of the involvement of the public, even if it’s a family member or close friend, to be vigilant and speak up if they have information on individuals they suspect may be preying on and exploiting our children,” said Patrick Grandy, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.

FBI special agents searched two storage units registered to Markle Sr., who has rented the units in Los Angeles since 2008, with his most recent payments on both made last month by auto-pay, according to the FBI.

Inside the units, agents seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books that contained suspected child sexual abuse material.

If convicted, Markle Sr. would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, according to the FBI.

1:48 Meghan Markle responds after child sex abuse image claims made against her dad

The Duchess of Sussex said she was “deeply distressed” by allegations that a collection of child sexual abuse images had been found at her estranged father’s former home.

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She also addressed a letter sent to the Metropolitan Police Service’s Royal and Specialist Protection unit.

“In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated,” she continued.

Meghan went on to say that she has not had a relationship with her father to protect her children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.

“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them,” Meghan said. “I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families.”

“Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children,” her statement concluded.

Meghan has not shared any further statements since her father’s arrest.

—With files from Reuters and The Associated Press