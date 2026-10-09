SIU clears Toronto police officer who shot suspected killer of Const. Marc Pinizzotto

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Ontario’s police watchdog says Toronto police had “no alternative” but to shoot a man who allegedly shot and killed Const. Marc Pinizzotto during a raid at a North York apartment.

Pinizzotto was shot and killed when officers executed a search warrant at an apartment in the Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive area in connection to multiple shootings, including one at the U.S. Consulate in March.

“There can be no doubt that the officers believed their lives to be in danger and that they acted to protect themselves from grievous bodily harm and death,” Joseph Martino, director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), wrote in his final report.

The raid took place on the morning of June 11, 2026 and was conducted by Toronto police’s Emergency Task Force.

Pinizzotto was shot three times near the entrance to a bedroom before falling backward, Martino wrote. A second officer then rushed in, firing shots into the room, striking 19-year-old Nicholas Bennett who was wanted on an arrest warrant.

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Bennett was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen, back, flank, right arm and both legs, Martino said. He was subsequently charged with first-degree murder.

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Following the investigation, Martino said he was “satisfied” that the officers involved acted within their lawful duties when entering the apartment.

2:27 ‘You were my best friend’: Son, daughter of Const. Marc Pinizzotto remember their late father

“I am also satisfied that [the officers] fired their weapons to defend themselves and their fellow officers from a reasonably apprehended attack at the hands of the Complainant,” he added.

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Martino said the case is now closed and no criminal charges will be laid.

Following the release of the decision, Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw said in a statement on social media that the policing community continues to feel the loss of Pinizzotto.

“The members of our Emergency Task Force are among the most highly trained and skilled officers in the country, and they routinely face dangerous and dynamic situations with professionalism, courage, and exceptional expertise,” he said. “In the months since losing their colleague and friend, they have demonstrated tremendous resilience while continuing to serve the people of Toronto with dedication.”

(can you provide an update on update on the 19 year old? I see other media have him due back in court on Nov. 4)