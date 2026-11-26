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Sentencing has been handed down for the man responsible for a Vancouver shooting that left an anesthesiologist with life-altering injuries.

Justin Littlewolfe was sentenced to seven years in prison and with enhanced credit for time spent in custody since his arrest, he has just over three years left to serve.

Court heard Littlewolfe, 35, was on two firearms prohibitions on April 3, 2024, when he got into a verbal argument with a man referred to as ‘John Doe’ near Homer and West Pender streets.

According to an Agreed Statement of Facts read by the Crown, Littlewolfe walked away but turned when he was halfway down the street, and pointed a firearm at John Doe.

Littlewolfe tried to shoot, but when the gun jammed, he retreated into an alleyway between Pender and Dunsmuir streets.

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Court heard Littlewolfe then reappeared and fired two shots at John Doe, while multiple vehicles and pedestrians – including Dr. Neil Naya – were in the area.

Naya had just crossed Homer and was heading eastbound on the north side of Pender Street when he was struck in the face by an errant round.

The physician was left with a hole in his right cheek and required several surgeries, including a 10-hour major reconstruction.

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At the sentencing hearing on Thursday, Justice Carla Forth said “Mr. Littlewolfe chose to walk the streets of downtown Vancouver with a loaded firearm… The consequences for Dr. Naya emotionally, physically and financially have been profound.”

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Littlewolfe, who has a lengthy criminal record, was under two firearms prohibitions at the time and was arrested nine days later.

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“After injuring Dr. Naya, Mr. Littlewolfe took the time to find and pick up one of the bullet casings and then fled,” Forth said.

“He showed no regard for the injuries he caused Dr. Naya.”

In an impact statement read to the court earlier this month by a victim services worker, Naya said he was going for a short walk before his evening shift at the hospital, when he heard a firecracker noise and felt warm blood coming down his face.

“I realized I had been shot and I thought I was going to die,” Naya recalled.

The doctor’s statement detailed how he spent three weeks at Vancouver General Hospital and underwent eight surgeries to his eye socket and facial bones.

Naya said he could barely open his mouth for over two months.

“Underneath the skin, half of my face has been destroyed and put together with metal plates,” the anesthesiologist wrote.

Naya, who said he dedicated his career to helping people, described how the shooting not only impacted his life but the health of others whose cancer surgeries were postponed while he was off work recovering.

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Littlewolfe apologized in court for his actions and Forth noted that, as a Cree man, he has faced many life challenges, including intergenerational trauma.

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Upon his release, she said Littlewolfe has the potential to be a law-abiding member of society if sufficient supports and a reintegration plan are in place, but also noted that “any prospect for rehabilitation does not detract from the reality of Mr. Littlewolfe’s dangerous and reckless behaviour, which has resulted in lifelong pain and suffering.”