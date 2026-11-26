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Montreal police have suspended another downtown officer amid allegations of misconduct, as the force continues to grapple with a scandal that has led to several suspensions and three arrests.

The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) said Thursday an officer from Station 21 was suspended in connection with allegations of inappropriate conduct toward a vulnerable person.

“The SPVM’s Professional Standards Division is continuing its investigation,” the police service said in a statement, adding it would not provide further details while the investigation is ongoing.

The suspension comes months after two other officers from Station 21, located in the city’s Centre-Sud area, were suspended in late August.

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One officer allegedly urinated on a person experiencing homelessness while on duty, while another allegedly posed for photos that appeared to mock a suspect who had been placed in a humiliating position during an arrest.

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The latest suspension comes as Montreal police continue to investigate separate alleged misconduct involving officers from Station 39 in Montreal North which led to three arrests in the past several days.

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Police announced the third arrest Wednesday. Quebec’s director of public prosecutions said the 33-year-old former officer is facing an assault charge and will appear in court at a later date.

An arrest warrant dated Nov. 23 says the charge relates to an alleged incident that occurred on or around Aug. 31, 2024.

On Saturday, two other recently fired officers were arrested and charged.

An arrest warrant dated Nov. 19 identifies Zachary Belzil, 25, and Vincent Routhier, 24, as public servants facing charges of assault and breach of trust in connection with alleged conduct between September 2025 and June 2026. Belzil also faces a charge of criminal harassment.

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Court documents show Belzil and Routhier are scheduled to appear at the Montreal courthouse on Dec. 8.

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All three have been released on a promise to appear. None of the allegations have been tested in court.

The arrests come after the dismantling of a 16-officer team from Station 39 suspected of committing numerous racist acts, including allegedly cutting locks of hair from Black men they stopped and keeping them as trophies.