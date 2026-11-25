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Another former Montreal police officer has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of racist and discriminatory acts.

Montreal police said Wednesday the former officer was part of the seven who had recently been fired.

They are now the third to have been arrested. They are charged with assault, while two others are charged with assault, breach of trust, and criminal harassment.

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Montreal police Chief Fady Dagher announced the dismissal of seven officers on Nov. 2. Five were based at Station 39 in Montreal North, while two were from Station 21 downtown.

The firings came as “catastrophic” evidence emerged from a series of misconduct investigations.

Police began investigating the team in Montreal North in March after receiving internal complaints about alleged racism and criminal misconduct, including reports that officers cut the hair of racialized citizens and kept it as trophies.

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At Station 21 in downtown Montreal, allegations have surfaced that officers mistreated people experiencing homelessness, including an allegation that an officer urinated on an unhoused person.

— with files from Rachel Morgan