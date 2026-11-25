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Winnipeg police are searching for a pickup truck investigators believe is connected to a hit-and-run that left a 32-year-old man dead.

Police believe the truck was involved in a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian in the 200 block of Watt Street. Winnipeg police were informed of the incident just before 10 p.m. on Friday. The pedestrian died in hospital.

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The orange Toyota Tacoma was described by police as possibly a 2017, 2018 or 2019 TRD sport model with a double cab, front hood scoop and aluminum five spoke rims, according to a news release.

The pickup truck may have damage to its front driver’s side headlamp and front end, police added.

The Winnipeg police traffic division collision investigation section has assumed responsibility for the investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to call investigators at 204-986-7085.