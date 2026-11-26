A woman is going public and speaking out after she was harassed and allegedly assaulted by a group of young people on a Vancouver transit bus.
In a social media post, Maria Talassa said she was randomly targeted while riding the Route 5 bus through Downtown Vancouver.
She says in her video that the group called her names, made rude gestures and one of them blew vape smoke in her face, all unprovoked.
“Look, I’m a 30-year-old Ukrainian adult woman who wanted to be safe in another country in Canada, right?,” she said in her video. “I don’t feel safe anymore.”
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Talassa said that when she got off the bus, they followed her and the abuse continued, with one of the group throwing a chair at her.
“She didn’t hit me, but almost,” she said in her video.
“I got very scared, and now I feel humiliated, angry, and really disgust. I was shocked; I was shaking and crying yesterday.”
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Transit police confirmed that they are investigating the incident.
“We have lead investigators that have identified some of the people in that video and there’s an ongoing investigation in relation to that,” Const. Sunny Kainth with Metro Vancouver Transit Police, said.
“In the last few years, we’ve seen an increase of youth activity, youth type of related files on our transit system.”
Transit police say that if riders feel unsafe, they can text 87-77-77 or call 911.
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