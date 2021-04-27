Menu

Canada

ASIRT investigation underway into RCMP vehicle hitting fleeing cyclist in Grande Prairie

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2021 2:15 pm
FILE: Alberta Serious Incident Response Team. View image in full screen
FILE: Alberta Serious Incident Response Team. File / Global News

Independent investigators are reviewing a collision in northwestern Alberta between an RCMP vehicle and a man who appeared to be fleeing a robbery on a bicycle.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says Mounties in Grande Prairie received a call on Saturday about two suspicious men in a residential neighbourhood.

READ MORE: ASIRT investigating after teen injured while being arrested by police in south Edmonton

ASIRT says officers located the men who were riding bicycles, one towing a metal dolly with a large safe that was later found to have been stolen.

That man was taken into custody, but the second man cycled off.

READ MORE: ASIRT investigating after man injured during arrest in Edmonton last month

ASIRT says a police vehicle chasing him hit the man, who had veered into the yard of a home on his bike.

The 28-year-old was seriously hurt and taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Click to play video: 'Fatal Calgary collision happened after police tried to do a traffic stop: ASIRT' Fatal Calgary collision happened after police tried to do a traffic stop: ASIRT
Fatal Calgary collision happened after police tried to do a traffic stop: ASIRT – Dec 14, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
ASIRTAlberta Serious Incident Response TeamGrande PrairieGrande Prairie RCMPASIRT InvestigationASIRT Grande Prairie investigationASIRT RCMP investigationGrande Prairie Alberta

