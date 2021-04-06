ASIRT investigating after man injured during arrest in Edmonton last month

Alberta’s police watchdog has provided details about the arrest of a 39-year-old man in Edmonton last month that resulted in him sustaining bruises to his forehead and lower lip, as well as marks on his back after being Tasered.

The arrest occurred shortly after midnight on March 23 in the area of 96 Street and 79 Avenue, according to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

“EPS Air-1 alerted patrol and tactical members that a man appeared to be checking car door handles in the area of 96 Street and 79 Avenue south of Whyte Avenue,” ASIRT said in a news release issued Tuesday. “Tactical members in the area responded and encountered a man walking eastbound on 76 Avenue.

“A confrontation occurred during which the tactical officers applied force, including the use of physical force and a conducted energy weapon (CEW), commonly referred to as a Taser.”

ASIRT said the man received medical attention at the scene and was cleared to be taken into custody. The Edmonton Police Service did not reveal the name of the man arrested but said he has been charged with two counts of possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and assault of a peace officer. They added that the man was already wanted on outstanding warrants.

EPS said two responding tactical officers have been relieved from duty with pay. Police did not say when the officers’ status would change.

While the man remains in custody at the Edmonton Remand Centre, ASIRT is investigating the circumstances surrounding the arrest, focusing on “the lawfulness of the uses of force employed by the officers.”

“ASIRT investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area of 96 Street and 76 Avenue and witnessed the arrest, or who may have any information or video related to this incident, to contact ASIRT at 780-644-1483,” the police watchdog said.

“As ASIRT’s investigation is underway, no further information will be released at this time.”

ASIRT is an entity tasked with investigating incidents involving law enforcement officers in Alberta that have resulted in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

