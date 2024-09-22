B.C. Election Day 2: Conservatives, NDP stump in Metro area

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

British Columbia’s New Democrats and the B.C. Conservatives are set to take their election tours to Metro Vancouver cities today as the campaign enters its second day.

John Rustad’s B.C. Conservatives are scheduled to be in Surrey, with David Eby’s New Democrats focusing on Metro Vancouver.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Eby spent Saturday criss-crossing the Lower Mainland with stops in Richmond, North Vancouver, Langley and Burnaby.

Rustad was on Vancouver Island Saturday night after opening his campaign in the morning at Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau was campaigning in her Victoria riding.

Voting day is Oct. 19.