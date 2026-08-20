Post Malone engaged to girlfriend Christy Lee

Post Malone and his girlfriend Christy Lee are officially engaged just over a year after going public with their romance.

Lee’s friend Marina Hollyer confirmed the news on her Instagram stories on Wednesday, sharing several photos of Malone and Lee posing together and showing off her new diamond engagement ring.

Lee was also seen wearing a sash that read, “Bride to Be,” and a small wedding veil.

0:59 Post Malone’s manager Dre London shares videos from inside jet making emergency landing

“My best friend in the world just got engaged,” Hollyer wrote. “Love you more than words Toph!!!”

Story continues below advertisement

Another friend of Lee’s, Brooke Donovan, also shared a photo of Malone and Lee kissing near a bed of roses on her Instagram story.

“So happy for you both,” Donovan wrote.

View image in full screen A screenshot of Marina Hollyer’s and Brooke Donovan’s Instagram stories. @MarinaHollyer/@BrookeDonovann/Instagram

Global News has reached out to Malone’s rep for further comment, but has not received a response.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Wrong Ones singer and Lee were first rumoured to be dating in 2024, after the pair were spotted going out for dinner in January at the Mascagni Hotel in Rome.

In March of the same year, Malone and Lee were seen at a bar in Idaho in a clip shared on TikTok, with the caption, “Post Malone randomly showing up in your small hometown bar & saying hi to you.” Lee is seen in the video with her arm wrapped around Malone’s arm.

Story continues below advertisement

The couple were spotted again in April 2025, walking hand in hand in Paris.

The news of Lee and the I Had Some Help singer’s relationship came after his ex-fiancée Hee Sung “Jamie” Park filed for full physical custody of their four-year-old daughter.

Park requested that she and Malone share joint legal custody of their daughter, who is referred to by the initials “DDP” in the documents.

She is willing to give Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, visitation rights and wanted the 31-year-old singer to cover her legal fees.

Malone has opted to keep his family life out of the public eye for years and Park’s identity had been kept private for the majority of their relationship.

Malone previously revealed that he proposed to his then-longtime girlfriend during a trip to Las Vegas in 2021.

1:22 Private jet carrying rapper Post Malone makes emergency landing with blown tires

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Malone said that when he asked Park to marry him, she told him to ask her again in the morning.

Story continues below advertisement

“I had lost a significant amount of money at the table, and we go upstairs and I’m, like, off my rocker hammered. I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me?'” Malone told host Alex Cooper in 2023.

“I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said ‘no.’ She’s like, ‘Ask me tomorrow,’ and I was like, ‘All right,’ And then I did and I was sober and it was nice.”

In May 2022, Malone welcomed his daughter with Park and revealed the news of their baby’s birth on the Howard Stern Show the following month, saying that he kissed his daughter on the way to the studio.

In September 2023, Malone opened up about his decision to keep his relationship private when it came to his daughter and his now ex-fiancée.

“I feel like a lot of people feel entitled to know every single detail of everyone’s life and it’s why I don’t want to post any pictures of my baby, because I want her to be able to make that decision whenever she wants to and is ready,” he told CR Fashion Book.

“We live in such an interestingly semi-connected world where everybody is a phone call away, but you lose a lot of the intricacies and nuance of being with the person and seeing what’s actually happening.”