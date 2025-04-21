Menu

Entertainment

Post Malone’s ex-fiancée requests sole physical custody of their daughter

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted April 21, 2025 10:37 am
3 min read
Post Malone performs onstage at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. View image in full screen
Post Malone performs onstage at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, Calif. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Post Malone’s ex-fiancée Hee Sung “Jamie” Park is filing for full physical custody of their two-year-old daughter.

According to legal documents filed on April 16, obtained by People, Park is also requesting that she and the I Had Some Help singer share joint legal custody of their daughter, who is referred to by the initials “DDP” in the documents.

She is willing to give Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, visitation rights and wants the 29-year-old singer to cover her legal fees.

Under child support, the documents state, “The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party,” according to People.

According to reports, the I Ain’t Comin’ Back singer filed his own custody documents in Utah on April 14, two days before Park filed her petition in Los Angeles.

Since Malone filed first, the case will reportedly be handled in Utah instead of California, which allows for higher payments for child support.

The identity of Malone’s ex was revealed on April 17 when reports claimed she had petitioned the Los Angeles Superior Court for full custody of their daughter.

Malone has opted to keep his family life out of the public eye for years and Park’s identity had been kept private for the majority of their relationship.

Malone revealed that he proposed to his then-longtime girlfriend during a trip to Las Vegas in 2021.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Malone said that when he asked Park to marry him, she told him to ask her again in the morning.

“I had lost a significant amount of money at the table, and we go upstairs and I’m, like, off my rocker hammered. I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me?'” Malone told host Alex Cooper in 2023.

“I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said ‘no.’ She’s like, ‘Ask me tomorrow,’ and I was like, ‘All right,’ And then I did and I was sober and it was nice.”

In May 2022, Malone welcomed his daughter with Park and revealed the news of their baby’s birth on The Howard Stern Show the following month, saying that he kissed his daughter on the way to the studio.

In September 2023, Malone opened up about his decision to keep his relationship private when it came to his daughter and his now ex-fiancée.

“I feel like a lot of people feel entitled to know every single detail of everyone’s life and it’s why I don’t want to post any pictures of my baby, because I want her to be able to make that decision whenever she wants to and is ready,” he told CR Fashion Book.

“We live in such an interestingly semi-connected world where everybody is a phone call away, but you lose a lot of the intricacies and nuance of being with the person and seeing what’s actually happening.”

Malone and Park reportedly called it quits in late 2024. The Wrong Ones singer is now rumoured to be dating a woman named Christy Lee, after the pair were spotted going out for dinner in January at the Mascagni Hotel in Rome.

In March, Malone and Lee were seen at a bar in Idaho in a clip shared on TikTok, with the caption, “Post Malone randomly showing up in your small hometown bar & saying hi to you.” Lee is seen in the video with her arm wrapped around Malone’s arm.

@gabbyzcool

successful side quest @Post Malone

♬ I Had Some Help – Post Malone

Earlier this month, Malone and Lee were spotted walking hand in hand in Paris.

@taoualitamar

#postmalone avec sa nouvelle copine Christy Lee font du shopping à #paris

♬ son original – AMAR TAOUALIT

