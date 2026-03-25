2026 Canadian Screen Awards nominations: ‘North of North,’ ’40 Acres’ lead pack

Send this page to someone via email

A raunchy Arctic comedy series and a nerve-jangling post-apocalyptic thriller are the leading nominees going into this year’s Canadian Screen Awards.

North of North tops both TV and overall nominations with 20, including best comedy series and a lead performer nomination for Anna Lambe.

The Nunavut-shot series, co-produced by CBC and Netflix in partnership with APTN, stars Lambe as a young Inuk mother who craves more than the predictable life she’s been living in Ice Cove, a tight-knit Arctic town.

Meanwhile, 40 Acres leads the film categories with 10 nominations, including best motion picture and directing nods for R.T. Thorne, who is also up for best first feature. The film stars Danielle Deadwyler as an ex-military matriarch who protects her family in a famine-ravaged future.

Crave’s hit hockey romance Heated Rivalry scored 18 nominations, including best drama series, a directing nod for Jacob Tierney and best lead performer nods for François Arnaud and Hudson Williams.

Story continues below advertisement

1:59 Mark Carney gets his own ‘Heated Rivalry’ sweater

A new rule comes into effect this year that states only Canadian citizens and permanent residents qualify for the acting awards. That makes Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie, who was born in Colorado and raised in Texas, ineligible.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Hosted by comedian Andrew Phung, the Canadian Screen Awards will air simultaneously on CBC, CBC Gem, Crave, CTV, Global and STACKTV on May 31.

Among other top film contenders are French-Canadian comedy Follies, horror-thriller Honey Bunch and time-hopping bromance Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie, which have eight nods each.

In the digital media categories, Toronto-set queer comedy Settle Down leads with nine nominations, followed by London, Ont.-set youth hostel comedy 18 to 35 with five.

It’s been an “extraordinary year” for Canada’s creative community, according to the CEO of the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television.

Story continues below advertisement

“The momentum we’re seeing across film, television, and digital media speaks to the power of our industry, and we’re proud to celebrate the innovation and diverse voices that carry Canada’s screen sector to new heights,” said Tammy Frick in a statement.

—

For a complete list of nominations across all categories, visit the Canadian Screen Awards official site.