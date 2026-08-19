Celine Dion shares health update on stiff-person syndrome ahead of Paris shows

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Céline Dion is opening up about her health battle with stiff-person syndrome and the work she is doing to prepare for her return to the stage in Paris.

In a Harper’s Bazaar cover story, published on Tuesday, the Grammy-winning singer, 58, said she experienced symptoms of the condition 17 years before her diagnosis in August 2022.

Stiff-person syndrome (SPA) is a rare neurological disorder that may include symptoms such as stiff muscles in the torso, arms and legs and greater sensitivity to noise, touch and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

0:37 Dior gown worn by Celine Dion at 2024 Paris Olympics on display in Montreal

The cause of SPS, an extremely rare disease, is still unknown, according to Yale Medicine, “but researchers suspect that it may be the result of an autoimmune reaction where the body attacks nerve cells in the central nervous system that control muscle movement.”

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While there is no cure for SPS, when doctors treat patients with this condition, Yale Medicine says they focus on managing the symptoms with medications “such as sedatives, muscle relaxants, and steroids.”

The My Heart Will Go On singer said that she was in so much pain at times that she struggled to walk and would take a high dose of Valium to “function.”

“It is a progressive condition. I don’t like to say ‘disease.’ Disease makes you go like this,” she told the publication, scrunching her nose and referencing a quote from the movie Home Alone. “‘Kevin, you’re such a disease.'”

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Following Dion’s diagnosis, the outlet says that the It’s All Coming Back to Me Now singer committed to “intense rehabilitation: new meds, physical therapy, vocal therapy, immunotherapy.”

Dion reflected on her ongoing recovery in the interview and spoke about her upcoming Paris shows, taking place on Sept. 18, Sept. 25, Oct. 2, Oct. 9, Oct. 16 and Oct. 17.

She has only performed once in the past six years at the 2024 Paris Olympics, performing Édith Piaf’s Hymne A L’Amour from the Eiffel Tower.

“It’s been so long, I would like to offer them something to show how I’ve missed them,” Dion said of her fans.

“They paid for tickets,” she added. “They bought my records. They gave me that luxury. So the least I can do is tell them that I’m alive.”

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0:37 Celine Dion returns to French roots with new single ‘Dansons’

Harper’s Bazaar shared details about the singer’s 90-minute Pilates sessions three times a week and ballet classes with a local company two days a week in order to prepare for the upcoming shows.

Dion describes this period of her life as “falling and getting back up repeatedly.”

Annie Horth, Dion’s head of wardrobe and creative adviser, said that Dion fans can expect something “grandiose” from the upcoming shows.

“She goes from intimate and romantic to a vocal powerhouse, so we are creating something where she navigates that,” Horth added.

When asked what it is about herself that makes her fans love her so much, Dion replied, “It’s got to be because I’m an open book. I’m honest, and it’s not always pretty. Sometimes it’s happy things, sometimes it’s sad, but it’s called life. Instead of questioning life, can you live life? So I’m living my life, girl. I’m living the life.”

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Dion previously opened up about her diagnosis of SPS in the 2024 documentary, titled I Am: Céline Dion, that followed the Quebec chanteuse as she was diagnosed with SPS and navigated her first year living with the neurological condition.

“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” Dion said in a statement ahead of the release.

Dion shared that she is optimistic about the future.

“As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life to help others who share this diagnosis.”

Dion first revealed her diagnosis to the public in December 2022, saying the disease does not allow her “to sing the way I’m used to.”

She cancelled the rest of her world tour May 2023, apologizing to her fans.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again,” she said in a statement. “I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100 per cent.”

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I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again… and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything until I’m really ready to be back on stage… I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!” – Celine xx…

More info👉https://t.co/DHUch7W7OF pic.twitter.com/bgszxVd1za — Celine Dion (@celinedion) May 26, 2023

The move came after she postponed her return to her Las Vegas residency in 2021, citing medical issues.