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Entertainment

Celine Dion adds 6 more dates to her Paris show

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted April 7, 2026 10:04 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Celine Dion drops hint she’s returning to the stage… in Paris'
Celine Dion drops hint she’s returning to the stage… in Paris
RELATED: Celine Dion drops hint she’s returning to the stage … in Paris – Mar 24, 2026
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A new day has come for Celine Dion fans as the Canadian icon has announced six additional dates for her Paris show later this year.

People hoping to get into one of her previously announced shows can now surrender their payment for the added shows on Sept. 18, Sept. 25, Oct. 2, Oct. 9, Oct. 16 and Oct. 17.

Those are in addition to the 10 shows she announced last week.

The new shows will be included in the artist pre-sale, which begins Tuesday and continues until Thursday. That pre-sale is open to pre-registered fans who were selected to participate through the Fair AXS registration platform, which closed last week.

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Fans who weren’t selected for the pre-sale will be added to the wait list, a news release said, but they’ll also have a second opportunity to purchase advance tickets during the Visa cardholder pre-sale. Those cardholders will get exclusive early access in a pre-sale starting Wednesday.

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The news release goes on to advise fans that there are three authorized ticket sellers for the events: AXS France, Ticketmaster France and Fnac Spectacles.

It also notes there will be a limited number of ticket and hotel experience packages and exclusive Celine Dion VIP packages made available through these three ticket sellers.

Celine’s shows will be her first since 2024, when she performed at the Paris Olympics and sang Édith Piaf’s L’Hymne à l’amour on the first stage of the Eiffel Tower.

That performance came two years after she announced she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a progressive illness that can cause muscle rigidity and severe spasms as well as affect a person’s vocal cords. It prompted her to cancel her world tour.

The shows begin Sept. 12.

With files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta

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