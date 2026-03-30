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1 comment

  1. Jack
    March 30, 2026 at 4:31 pm

    Who cares? “The Quebecoise’s last major live performance”

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Entertainment

Celine Dion announces 10 Paris shows: ‘I’ve missed you so much’

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted March 30, 2026 3:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Celine Dion drops hint she’s returning to the stage… in Paris'
Celine Dion drops hint she’s returning to the stage… in Paris
RELATED: Celine Dion drops hint she’s returning to the stage… in Paris
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Celine Dion will be back on stage this fall.

On a video posted to X on Monday marking the legendary Canadian superstar’s birthday, Dion announced she will perform 10 shows starting in September in Paris.

“I wanted to let you know I’m doing great. I’m managing my health, I’m feeling good, I’m singing again,” she said.

“Over the past few years i have felt your prayers and support … I’ve missed you so much.”

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She said this year she is getting the best gift of her life.

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“I am getting the chance to perform for you once again in Paris. I’m so happy, I’m so ready to do this,” she added.

The Quebecoise’s last major live performance was at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony in July 2024, where she sang from the Eiffel Tower.

Click to play video: 'The Morning Show: June 21'
The Morning Show: June 21

It was her return to the stage for the first time in almost four years after she announced to the world that she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome (SPS) and cancelled her world tour.

Dressed in a stunning beaded, floor-length gown complete with fringe details and a long cape, Dion took to the first stage of the Eiffel Tower to perform a Parisian staple — Édith Piaf’s L’Hymne à l’amour.

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Dion appeared, at times, overcome with emotion as the crowd cheered below.

She has not done any major performances since.

“I’m strong. I’m excited, of course a little nervous, but most of all I am grateful to all of you i cant wait to see you again,” she said in the video.

The shows will begin Sept. 12 and people have been encouraged to register on her official website to have the opportunity at pre-sale tickets.

–with files from Michelle Butterfield

Click to play video: 'Celine Dion, Adele share tearful embrace at Las Vegas concert'
Celine Dion, Adele share tearful embrace at Las Vegas concert

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