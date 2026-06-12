Comedian Eric Johnston headlines the Albion in Guelph

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Eric Johnston’s Son of Bull comedy tour stops at the Albion on Friday evening in Guelph, Ont.

The Hamilton native is the son of late Canadian wrestler Dan “Bullwhip” Johnston and the grandson of Ron “Bull” Johnston.

Even though he opted for a microphone over boots and tights, he says his father’s work ethic still rubbed off on him.

“The biggest inspiration I got from my father is just to hustle,” Johnston said.

Johnston’s father died just nine days after his 13th birthday, and his new docu-series Run with the Bull shows Eric is on a mission to get healthy for the sake of his wife Janna and their newborn son, Jett. The six-part docu-series, released in April 2026, is loosely based on his book Run with the Bull: Three Generations of Sports & Entertainment.

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The book follows his journey as he breaks away from his family legacy of professional wrestling to pursue stand-up comedy and acting.

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With his physical style and razor-sharp storytelling, Johnston, who has more than 15 years’ experience as a comedian, has performed to sold-out clubs, corporate events and theatres, touring across Canada and the United States.

He has performed at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, The Laugh Factory in Chicago and appeared on major television networks and at comedy festivals.

In addition to touring, Johnston is the creator and executive producer of the docu-series Run with the Bull and Tony Creek.

Friday will be his first time performing at the Albion, and Johnston says he’s thrilled to perform at the venue.

“I’m doing an hour; my opening act is doing about 20 minutes to half an hour, so you got a 90-minute show,” he says. “High energy, storytelling, nostalgia, history and legacy. It’s one of those shows where I’m not a clean comic, but I’m not a dirty comic, so you can bring your mom, you can bring your dad or vice versa,” he said.

The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.