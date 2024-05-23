‘I Am: Céline Dion’: Emotional trailer shows singer’s health struggles

Send this page to someone via email

Céline Dion is ready to open up about the challenges she faces living with stiff person syndrome (SPS), as shown in the trailer for her upcoming documentary, I Am: Céline Dion.

In the trailer, shared by Amazon MGM Studios on Thursday, the Quebec chanteuse becomes emotional talking about how the rare disorder has affected her life.

“I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder and I wasn’t ready to say anything before,” she says in the clip. “But I’m ready now.”

“I see my life and I love every piece of it. When a girl loves her shoes, she always makes them fit,” she continues. “It’s not hard to do a show. It’s hard to cancel the show. I’m working hard every day. But I have to admit, it’s been a struggle. I miss it so much.”

The documentary will explore her struggles to get back on stage and do what she loves best: singing.

The film, following Dion through her daily life, is described as “a deeply personal exploration of perseverance and inner strength, as well as daily battle and sacrifice. It is a celebration of the human spirit’s immense will to keep going, even when the only sense of self they’ve ever known has been lost.”

“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” Dion said in a statement announcing the film.

“As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life to help others who share this diagnosis.”

Dion has largely pulled back from the public eye since she announced her diagnosis in late 2022, shortly after postponing several of her European tour dates.

She did, however, offer fans a huge surprise when she appeared on the Grammy Awards stage in February to present the award for Album of the Year. She has also made several appearances at NHL games in recent months, sharing her locker room visits to various teams visiting Las Vegas.

View image in full screen Celine Dion speaks onstage during the 66th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

SPS, researchers suspect, may be the result of an autoimmune reaction where the body attacks nerve cells in the central nervous system that control muscle movement. There is no known cure.

The most common symptoms are muscle rigidity, stiffness and spasms in the muscles of the trunk, including the back and limbs.

‘I Am: Céline Dion’ will be available to stream on Prime Video on June 25.