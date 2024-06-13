Our Lady Peace ‘buzzing’ ahead of concert before Stanley Cup final game in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in 18 years, a Stanley Cup final game will be played in Edmonton and Oilers fans heading downtown for the game are in for an even bigger party than they’re used to.

While the watch parties outside of Rogers Place have been packed throughout the NHL playoffs, the biggest crowds yet are expected Thursday afternoon thanks to some added star power.

Our Lady Peace will perform an outdoor concert at the Fan Park ahead of Game 3 between the Oilers and Florida Panthers.

“I’m buzzing. I haven’t slept. I can’t wait – for everything – for this, but for the game obviously too,” lead singer Raine Maida said before the concert Thursday.

Despite being from Toronto, the group is on the Oilers bandwagon through and through.

Story continues below advertisement

“If Edmonton isn’t Canada’s team right now, there’s something wrong,” Maida said.

“Just to be at a Stanley Cup final on Canadian soil after so many years, it’s an honour to be part of it,” added bass player Duncan Coutts, admitting he normally cheers for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“There are a few ex-Leafs on this team and there’s the greatest player on the planet on this team and we’re just 100 per cent in their corner… At this moment, the Oilers are Canada’s team.”

5:11 Anthem singer Robert Clark talks about his experience in Rogers Place

Maida said the band got the call a few days ago, asking if they would be available to play ahead of Thursday night’s game.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m available. I can make it.’”

Maida said he was in Edmonton about 10 days ago, during the Oilers series against the Dallas Stars and the atmosphere downtown was electric.

Story continues below advertisement

“When they scored, my hotel room shook,” he recalled. “Everybody wearing a jersey, the energy was incredible. That’s kind of why I’m so excited because that was not even the Stanley Cup final. So I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like tonight.”

The band said they will be playing a lot of their old favourites, along with at least one brand new song from an upcoming album.

“My instincts are that it’s going to be one of the most amazing crowds we’ve ever played to just because of the energy,” Maida said. “Everyone’s excited. Edmonton’s a rock ‘n roll city, so this is just perfection.”

The Fan Park gates open at 3:30 p.m., but fans are encouraged to get downtown early in order to get a spot. The concert starts at 4:30 p.m.

3:35 Our Lady Peace to kickoff Game 3 of Stanley Cup final in Edmonton

Ahead of Saturday’s Game 4 in Edmonton, country music icon Shania Twain is scheduled to perform in the Fan Park.

Story continues below advertisement

The Florida Panthers lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.