Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Strict new rules coming for Canadian dogs crossing border into U.S.

By Doug Vaessen Global News
Posted June 14, 2024 6:48 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'New rules one the way for Canadian dogs crossing into U.S.'
New rules one the way for Canadian dogs crossing into U.S.
WATCH: Strict new rules are coming for Canadian dogs crossing the border into the United States. The rules come into effect Aug. 1, and any dog not in compliance will not be allowed entry. Doug Vaessen reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Starting on Aug. 1, the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will have new strict rules for any dog crossing from Canada into the United States.

No dog under six months old will be allowed in. Previously, dog breeders in Canada could ship eight-week-old pups to the United States, said Les Oakes, owner of Sevenoaks Animal Logistics. The company ships about 500 dogs a year to destinations around the world.

“Now it’s six months. So it’s going to put on extra pressure on breeders here in Canada to keep puppies longer if they want them going down into the United States. And people in the United States are going to have to wait longer to get that puppy.”

Click to play video: 'Stricter U.S. border rules for dogs'
Stricter U.S. border rules for dogs

Oakes said he welcomes the rule changes.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think overall it’s a good thing. When you look at the zoonotic diseases that dogs can carry that can be transferred to human beings, it’s important to protect our livestock, it’s important to protect people. By adopting the new measures, the United States have basically made it safer for everybody and hopefully Canada will follow suit.”

dogs U.S. border to Canada View image in full screen
Starting on Aug. 1, the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will have new strict rules for any dog crossing from Canada into the United States. Global News

Getting your pet authorized for the border crossing will require a number of steps, according to Sabrina Oakes, who estimates the price of compliance will be about $200. But she said the real cost will be in time and ensuring your pooch has the proper certifications.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“You are going to have to have an appointment with your vet, get your microchip, get your rabies (shot), get them to fill out the required forms, take it to CFIA to get it stamped. Then you will need to take the information to the CDC website and get a receipt allowing your dog to enter the country.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'New rules for dog travel to U.S.'
New rules for dog travel to U.S.
Trending Now

The CDC said any dog that is not in compliance will be refused entry. The new rules can be found on the CDC’s website.

dogs US border View image in full screen
Starting on Aug. 1, the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will have new strict rules for any dog crossing from Canada into the United States. Global News
dogs US border View image in full screen
Starting on Aug. 1, the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will have new strict rules for any dog crossing from Canada into the United States. Global News
dogs US border View image in full screen
Starting on Aug. 1, the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will have new strict rules for any dog crossing from Canada into the United States. Global News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices