Strict new rules coming for Canadian dogs crossing border into U.S.

Starting on Aug. 1, the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will have new strict rules for any dog crossing from Canada into the United States.

No dog under six months old will be allowed in. Previously, dog breeders in Canada could ship eight-week-old pups to the United States, said Les Oakes, owner of Sevenoaks Animal Logistics. The company ships about 500 dogs a year to destinations around the world.

“Now it’s six months. So it’s going to put on extra pressure on breeders here in Canada to keep puppies longer if they want them going down into the United States. And people in the United States are going to have to wait longer to get that puppy.”

Oakes said he welcomes the rule changes.

“I think overall it’s a good thing. When you look at the zoonotic diseases that dogs can carry that can be transferred to human beings, it’s important to protect our livestock, it’s important to protect people. By adopting the new measures, the United States have basically made it safer for everybody and hopefully Canada will follow suit.”

Getting your pet authorized for the border crossing will require a number of steps, according to Sabrina Oakes, who estimates the price of compliance will be about $200. But she said the real cost will be in time and ensuring your pooch has the proper certifications.

“You are going to have to have an appointment with your vet, get your microchip, get your rabies (shot), get them to fill out the required forms, take it to CFIA to get it stamped. Then you will need to take the information to the CDC website and get a receipt allowing your dog to enter the country.”

The CDC said any dog that is not in compliance will be refused entry. The new rules can be found on the CDC’s website.

