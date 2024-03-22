Céline Dion graces rival Boston Bruins with ‘legendary’ rendition of starting lineup

Send this page to someone via email

Céline Dion is making the rounds of NHL locker rooms and this time the Quebec chanteuse visited the Boston Bruins.

The legendary singer strolled in Thursday night to a round of applause and was introduced by head coach Jim Montgomery, who happens to be from Montreal.

As she was about to read the starting lineup for the game, Dion put on her glasses and cheekily pointed out a shirtless Bruin.

“So, here we go. Thank you so much for getting ready for me tonight,” she quipped as players laughed.

The icon then proceeded to list off names, interjecting with singing and jokes. “You make me hungry. Pasta!” she said before announcing David Pastrňák.

Dion was a hit with the storied club, which posted the video to its social media Thursday night with the caption “Now, THAT’s a legendary lineup read.”

Even if the Québécoise visited the Montreal Canadiens’ storied rival, her appearance quickly made a big splash on social media. Others posted about her in the crowd at the game, showing her enjoying the moment with her children.

Celine Dion is at the Bruins game lmao random pic.twitter.com/vSUoeqFMcq — Fallen Oshes @ PAX East (@DaveOshry) March 22, 2024

Céline Dion enjoying life is the type of content we love to see 🫶 pic.twitter.com/chwVynJ1c7 — celine vocals (@CelineOracle) March 22, 2024

At one point, Dion can be seen playing air guitar when the camera pans on her.

Oh yeah, Céline Dion is healing and so is nature pic.twitter.com/TA7F8P2uwY — Miguel 🌠 (@elasticdijon) March 22, 2024

Dion first visited the Habs with her sons — René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy — last November. She shared the experience on social media, saying that she and her boys had “such a fun time” meeting the team from her home province.

Last month, she also graced the Edmonton Oilers with her presence when the club played against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The superstar has made a handful of public appearances since she publicly revealed her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome in December 2022. It is an incurable neurological disorder that causes progressive muscle rigidity and spasms.

She has had to cancel shows as a result, saying at the time the disease does not allow her “to sing the way I’m used to.”

Dion’s appearance in the Boston locker room came a few days after she shared a hopeful message with fans in an Instagram post.

“Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible,” she wrote.

For the Habs fans who are incensed (or, frankly, betrayed) that Quebec’s biggest celebrity went behind enemy lines, just know Boston lost 5-2 to the New York Rangers.

— with files from Global’s Michelle Butterfield