Céline Dion a big hit with players during visit with Edmonton Oilers in Vegas

Superstar Céline Dion is making a big splash with her recent visits to Canadian hockey teams, with the latest lucky club being the Edmonton Oilers.

The icon was seen in a video posted over the weekend by the Oilers from when they recently faced off against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The rare public outing comes as Dion deals with stiff-person syndrome, an incurable neurological disorder that causes progressive muscle rigidity and spasms.

The Quebec chanteuse has cancelled shows and has made only a handful of appearances since she revealed her diagnosis in December 2022. At the time, she said the disease does not allow her “to sing the way I’m used to.”

In the Oilers’ video, Dion has left winger Zachary Hyman laughing with her impersonation of hockey players.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“It’s exciting to meet those big guys, just like, on flat shoes. I cannot imagine them up on skates with all the equipment going like,” she adds as she crouches down into a face off position, pretending to hold a hockey stick.

It’s the second time in recent months that Dion has met with hockey teams from her home country while they were in Las Vegas.

Dion first visited the Montreal Canadiens with her sons children — René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy — last November. She shared the experience on social media, saying that she and her boys had “such a fun time” meeting Habs in the locker room.

The legendary singer also made a surprise on-stage appearance at the Grammy Awards in early February. Donning a pale pink gown, Dion gave a teary and heartfelt message of thanks to the crowd before she announced Taylor Swift’s name as winner of Album of the Year.

Dion also recently announced she’s getting set to release a documentary, titled I Am: Céline Dion, that will chronicle her first year of living with stiff-person syndrome.

— with files from Global’s Michelle Butterfield