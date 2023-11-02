Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Céline Dion and a ‘memorable’ visit with Montreal Canadiens in Las Vegas

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 11:52 am
Click to play video: 'Céline Dion visits the Montreal Canadiens in Las Vegas'
Céline Dion visits the Montreal Canadiens in Las Vegas
Legendary musician Céline Dion makes a rare public appearance and visits the Montreal Canadiens in the locker room after their shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. The team posted this video on its social media accounts.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec chanteuse Céline Dion made a surprise appearance with her sons when the Montreal Canadiens took on the Golden Knights in Las Vegas on Monday.

The icon shared a few photos online of her first public outing since her diagnosis of the incurable neurological disorder stiff-person syndrome.

In the snaps, Dion is seen with her children — René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy — in the locker room with Habs players and coach Martin St. Louis. The legendary singer and her boys had “such a fun time” visiting the team.

“They played so well, what a game!! Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us,” Dion wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Have a great season!”

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadiens also posted a video of the interaction, showing Dion hugging St. Louis and telling him, “It’s such an honour to meet you.” The coach congratulated Dion on her accomplishments, saying he remembered her singing for Pope John Paul II in 1984.

“It’s been a while, eh?” she quips.

The vocal powerhouse then shook hands with captain Nick Suzuki and forward Cole Caufield after their shootout loss to the Golden Knights. When crowding in for a photo, Dion jokingly says, “Squeeze in, let’s not be shy. You smell great.”

Trending Now

Dion has been largely out of the spotlight since she publicly revealed her diagnosis nearly a year ago in December 2022. Stiff person syndrome is a rare disorder that causes progressive muscle rigidity and spasms.

Story continues below advertisement

Dion, 55, has said the muscle spasms she suffers “affect every aspect of my daily life” and that the disease doesn’t allow her “to sing the way I’m used to.” She was forced to cancel the rest of her world tour, which was supposed to take place in Europe and the U.K. over the fall and next spring.

with files from Sarah Do Couto and Michelle Butterfield

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices