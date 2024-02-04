2024 Grammy Awards winners list: Taylor Swift up for record-breaking night

The 2024 Grammy Awards are here, promising music lovers a night of glitz, revelry and show-stopping performances.
Early on in the ceremony, legendary songwriter Tracy Chapman came out of retirement for a rendition of Fast Car with country star Luke Combs, who re-popularized the 1988 song with his 2023 cover. The tender ballad brought the Grammys audience to its feet.
SZA, the most nominated artist of the night, took the stage next with a mash-up of her hits, including revenge anthem Kill Bill, showing off her signature buttery, voice. SZA is up for nine Grammys tonight including Album, Record and Song of the Year, the three top categories. In fact, this is the second time the R&B superstar has been nominated in all three main categories in a year.
But it’s hard to deny that 2023 was the year of Taylor Swift. She was literally named Person of the Year by Time, and the world could not take its eyes off of her record-breaking Eras Tour, nor her worlds-colliding romance with NFL tight end Travis Kelce. And with this year’s Grammy’s, Swift is on the cusp of making history.
The popstar earned a total of six nominations, including Album of the Year for Midnights and Song of the Year for Anti-Hero. If Swift wins for Midnights she will become the first artist in history to take home Album of the Year four times. She’s currently tied with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon, who have all won the honour three times each. Talk about good company.
The three major award categories are all dominated by women this year, including heavy hitters such as Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, Victoria Monét and Miley Cyrus. The only man recognized in these categories is genre-bending multi-instrumentalist Jon Batiste.
Billie Eilish’s Barbie movie track What Was I Made For? also received lots of love this year, earning four nominations, including Song of the Year. Several other songs from the Barbie movie soundtrack received nods, including Dance the Night by Dua Lipa and Barbie World by Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua.
This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Trevor Noah, marking his fourth consecutive year on the job. Noah himself is up for a Grammy this year, receiving his second nomination for Best Comedy Album.
The awards ceremony will air live on CityTV starting at 8 p.m. ET. A majority of the awards, however, will be handed out before the telecast, during the Premiere Ceremony.
(Find below a complete list of all the nominees in the major categories. Final winners will be bolded as the ceremony goes on.)
Album of the Year
The Record, Boygenius
The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
World Music Radio, Jon Batiste
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
SOS, SZA
Midnights, Taylor Swift
Record of the Year
What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish
Not Strong Enough, Boygenius
Worship, Jon Batiste
Flowers, Miley Cyrus
Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo
Kill Bill, SZA
Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift
On My Mama, Victoria Monét
Song of the Year
What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish
Dance the Night, Dua Lipa
Butterfly, Jon Batiste
A&W, Lana Del Rey
Flowers, Miley Cyrus
Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo
Kill Bill, SZA
Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift
Best Music Video
I’m Only Sleeping, The Beatles
In Your Love, Tyler Childers
What Was I Made For, Billie Eilish
Count Me Out, Kendrick Lamar
Rush, Troye Sivan
Best Pop Solo Performance
What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish
Paint the Town Red, Doja Cat
Flowers, Miley Cyrus
Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Never Felt So Alone, Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish
Candy Necklace, Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste
Thousand Miles, Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile
Ghost in the Machine, SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers
Karma, Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice
Best Pop Vocal Album
Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
– – (Subtract), Ed Sheeran
Midnights, Taylor Swift
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, Liz Callaway
Pieces of Treasure, Rickie Lee Jones
Bewitched, Laufey
Holidays Around the World, Pentatonix
Only the Strong Survive, Bruce Springsteen
Vol. 3, Various – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions)
Best New Artist
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Best Rap Performance
The Hillbillies, Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar
Love Letter, Black Thought
Players, Coi Leray
Rich Flex, Drake & 21 Savage
Scientists & Engineers, Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Sittin’ on Top of the World, Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage
Attention, Doja Cat
Spin Bout U, Drake & 21 Savage
All My Life, Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
Low, SZA
Best Rap Song
Attention, Doja Cat
Barbie World, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua
Just Wanna Rock, Lil Uzi Vert
Rich Flex, Drake & 21 Savage
Scientists & Engineers, Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane
Best Rap Album
Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage
Michael, Killer Mike
Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin
King’s Disease III, Nas
Utopia, Travis Scott
Best R&B Performance
Summer Too Hot, Chris Brown
ICU, Coco Jones
Back to Love, Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley
Kill Bill, SZA
How Does It Make You Feel, Victoria Monét
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Simple, Babyface ft. Coco Jones
Lucky, Kenyon Dixon
Hollywood, Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét
Good Morning, PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol
Love Language, SZA
Best R&B Song
ICU, Coco Jones
Angel, Halle
Back to Love, Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley
Snooze, SZA
On My Mama, Victoria Monét
Best R&B Album
Girls Night Out, Babyface
What I Didn’t Tell You, Coco Jones
Special Occasion, Emily King
Clear 2: Soft Life EP, Summer Walker
Jaguar II, Victoria Monét
Best Pop Dance Recording
One in a Million, Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
Miracle, Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding
Baby Don’t Hurt Me, David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
Padam Padam, Kylie Minogue
Rush, Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Playing Robots Into Heaven, James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling, The Chemical Brothers
Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), Fred again
Kx5, Kx5
Quest for Fire, Skrillex
Best Rock Album
But Here We Are, Foo Fighters
Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons, Metallica
This Is Why, Paramore
In Times New Roman…, Queens of the Stone Age
Best Rock Song
Not Strong Enough, Boygenius
Rescued, Foo Fighters
Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl, Olivia Rodrigo
Emotion Sickness, Queens of the Stone Age
Angry, The Rolling Stones
Best Rock Performance
Sculptures of Anything Goes, Arctic Monkeys
More Than a Love Song, Black Pumas
Not Strong Enough, Boygenius
Rescued, Foo Fighters
Lux Æterna, Metallica
Best Metal Performance
Bad Man, Disturbed
Phantom of the Opera, Ghost
72 Seasons, Metallica
Hive Mind, Slipknot
Jaded, Spiritbox
Best Alternative Music Album
The Car, Arctic Monkeys
The Record, Boygenius
Cracker Island, Gorillaz
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
I Inside the Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey
Best Country Album
Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
Rustin’ in the Rain, Tyler Childers
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Best Country Solo Performance
Buried, Brandy Clark
White Horse, Chris Stapleton
The Last Thing on My Mind, Dolly Parton
Fast Car, Luke Combs
In Your Love, Tyler Childers
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
High Note, Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings
Nobody’s Nobody, Brothers Osborne
I Remember Everything, Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves
Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold), Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
Save Me, Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson
We Don’t Fight Anymore, Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song
Buried, Brandy Clark
White Horse, Chris Stapleton
Last Night, Morgan Wallen
In Your Love, Tyler Childers
I Remember Everything, Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves
Best Latin Pop Album
Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1, AleMor
X Mi (Vol. 1), Gaby Moreno
Don Juan, Maluma
La Cuarta Hoja, Pablo Alborán
A Ciegas, Paula Arenas
La Neta, Pedro Capó
Best Comedy Album
I Wish You Would, Trevor Noah
I’m An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes
Selective Outrage, Chris Rock
Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman
What’s In A Name?, Dave Chappelle
Best Musical Theatre Album
Kimberly Akimbo
Parade
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Songwriter, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Justin Tranter
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
For a complete list of the 2024 Grammy winners, visit the official Grammys site.
— with files from the Associated Press
