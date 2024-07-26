Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Entertainment

‘My Spy: The Eternal City’: Ken Jeong, Kristen Schaal talk gladiator-style showdown

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted July 26, 2024 11:19 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ken Jeong, Kristen Schaal share the best part of making ‘My Spy: Eternal City’, who’d win in a fight'
Ken Jeong, Kristen Schaal share the best part of making ‘My Spy: Eternal City’, who’d win in a fight
WATCH: 'My Spy: The Eternal City' actors Ken Jeong and Kristen Schaal spoke to Global News, dishing about their upcoming film, including the best part of making the movie and who in the cast they think would win in a fight.
Fans of the original My Spy movie, rejoice! Prime Video has released the direct sequel to streaming and this time the excitement and espionage is travelling to Italy.

My Spy: The Eternal City reunites many of the original movie’s favourite cast members, including Dave Bautista as hardened CIA operative JJ and Chloe Coleman as his precocious protege, and now-teen stepdaughter, Sophie.

Together, the duo travels to Italy when a reluctant JJ gets talked into chaperoning Sophie’s school choir trip, and audiences are treated to stunning vistas and plenty of action as the pair attempt to thwart a nuclear terrorist plot that threatens to blow up the Vatican.

Much like the original movie, which was a huge hit during the pandemic, the excitement is punctuated by some very silly and funny performances by returning characters, like Kristen Schaal’s Bobbi and Ken Jeong’s David Kim, who reprise their zany CIA roles and try to help foil the destructive plan.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News sat down with Schaal and Jeong to discuss the best part about shooting the sequel, which cast member would win in a Colosseum-style gladiator showdown, and their best (real or made up) memories of field trips from when they were kids. Check out what they had to say in the interview above.

‘My Spy: The Eternal City’ is now streaming on Prime Video.

