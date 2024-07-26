‘My Spy: The Eternal City’: Ken Jeong, Kristen Schaal talk gladiator-style showdown

Send this page to someone via email

Fans of the original My Spy movie, rejoice! Prime Video has released the direct sequel to streaming and this time the excitement and espionage is travelling to Italy.

My Spy: The Eternal City reunites many of the original movie’s favourite cast members, including Dave Bautista as hardened CIA operative JJ and Chloe Coleman as his precocious protege, and now-teen stepdaughter, Sophie.

Together, the duo travels to Italy when a reluctant JJ gets talked into chaperoning Sophie’s school choir trip, and audiences are treated to stunning vistas and plenty of action as the pair attempt to thwart a nuclear terrorist plot that threatens to blow up the Vatican.

Much like the original movie, which was a huge hit during the pandemic, the excitement is punctuated by some very silly and funny performances by returning characters, like Kristen Schaal’s Bobbi and Ken Jeong’s David Kim, who reprise their zany CIA roles and try to help foil the destructive plan.

Global News sat down with Schaal and Jeong to discuss the best part about shooting the sequel, which cast member would win in a Colosseum-style gladiator showdown, and their best (real or made up) memories of field trips from when they were kids. Check out what they had to say in the interview above.

‘My Spy: The Eternal City’ is now streaming on Prime Video.