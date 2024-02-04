2024 Grammy Awards: The most exciting and eclectic red carpet fashion

Descrease article font size
It’s time, music lovers: The 2024
Grammy Awards are here.
The most beloved stars in popular music have descended on Los Angeles to walk the red carpet and, if the stars align, take home a trophy on
music’s biggest night.
Comedian Trevor Noah is hosting Sunday night’s festivities for a fourth year running, and viewers will be treated to performances from Canada’s own
Joni Mitchell (who is making her Grammys performance debut), Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, U2 and more.
And, of course, there are records on the line. If
Taylor Swift wins album of the year, she will become the first ever artist to claim the trophy four times. At the moment, she’s tied with Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra, who each have three wins.
But before we get to any accolades, the stars walk the red carpet. The Grammys are always a bit of a mixed bag in terms of sartorial selections, with an anything-goes attitude and a chance for these celebrities to really let their personalities shine.
This year’s fashion includes knockout looks from Miley Cyrus’s barely-there safety pin dress, boygenius’ matching white tuxes paired with bold lipsticks and, much like we’ve seen at the
Golden Globes and Emmy Awards earlier this year, plenty of fire-engine red frocks.
For all the best, bold and eye-opening fashion from the red carpet, keep scrolling.
Miley Cyrus
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Taylor Swift
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jon Batiste
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lana Del Rey
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sofia Richie
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Doja Cat
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Summer Walker
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Dua Lipa
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
boygenius
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
XXX
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Lupita Infante
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Laverne Cox
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
Jameela Jamil
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
Kilo House
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
Haley Kalil
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Montana Tucker
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Brandi Carlile
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Victoria Monet
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Gayle King
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Dawn Richard
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
Jaden Bojsen
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
Carly Pearce
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
Brianna LaPaglia
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Billie Eilish Chantel Crahan and Shawn Crahan
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Markell Washington
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
Chris Appleton
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
Noah Kahan
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jacob Collier
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
Jake Pedersen
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Paris Jackson
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Coco Jones
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Babyface
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jelly Roll
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
MC Lyte
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
Lauren Daigle
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
Bonnie McKee
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
Lachi
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Ani Pendleton and Uncle Jumbo
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Rebecca Lovell and Megan Lovell
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
Paty Cantú
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Maria Mendes
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tay Keith Calvin Harris Summer Walker
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Niecy Nash-Betts Gracie Abrams
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Fantasia Barrino
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
Ayra Starr
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
Caroline Polachek
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Kylie Minogue
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Hannatu Musawa
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Selena Hill
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Grace Gummer
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
Folake Olowofoyeku
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Rufus Wainwright
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Emma Brooks McAllister
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Shuba
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Nene L.A. Shiro
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Molly Tuttle
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Josh Groban
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kelly Osbourne
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
thankgod4cody
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Alex Ritchie
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kendra G
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Heidi Klum
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Coi Leray
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Alessandra Ambrosio
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Chlöe
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
CeeLo Green
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lika O
Robin Beck / AFP via Getty Images
