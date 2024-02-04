Menu

Entertainment

2024 Grammy Awards: The most exciting and eclectic red carpet fashion

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted February 4, 2024 8:27 pm
2 min read
Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Job Batiste walk the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards. View image in full screen
Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Jon Batiste walk the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Getty Images
It’s time, music lovers: The 2024 Grammy Awards are here.

The most beloved stars in popular music have descended on Los Angeles to walk the red carpet and, if the stars align, take home a trophy on music’s biggest night.

Comedian Trevor Noah is hosting Sunday night’s festivities for a fourth year running, and viewers will be treated to performances from Canada’s own Joni Mitchell (who is making her Grammys performance debut), Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, U2 and more.

And, of course, there are records on the line. If Taylor Swift wins album of the year, she will become the first ever artist to claim the trophy four times. At the moment, she’s tied with Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra, who each have three wins.

Story continues below advertisement

But before we get to any accolades, the stars walk the red carpet. The Grammys are always a bit of a mixed bag in terms of sartorial selections, with an anything-goes attitude and a chance for these celebrities to really let their personalities shine.

This year’s fashion includes knockout looks from Miley Cyrus’s barely-there safety pin dress, boygenius’ matching white tuxes paired with bold lipsticks and, much like we’ve seen at the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards earlier this year, plenty of fire-engine red frocks.

For all the best, bold and eye-opening fashion from the red carpet, keep scrolling.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Doja Cat

Doja Cat attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Summer Walker

Summer Walker attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

boygenius

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker of boygenius at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

XXX

XXX arrives on the Red Carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. View image in full screen
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Lupita Infante

Lupita Infante arrives on the Red Carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. View image in full screen
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Kilo House

Kilo House at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Haley Kalil

Haley Kalil arrives on the Red Carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. View image in full screen
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Montana Tucker

Montana Tucker arrives on the Red Carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. View image in full screen
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile arrives on the Red Carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. View image in full screen
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Victoria Monet

Victoria Monet attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gayle King

Gayle King attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dawn Richard

Dawn Richard at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Jaden Bojsen

Jaden Bojsen at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Brianna LaPaglia

Brianna LaPaglia attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish View image in full screen
Getty Images

Chantel Crahan and Shawn Crahan

Chantel Crahan and Shawn Crahan of Slipknot attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Markell Washington

Markell Washington at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Chris Appleton

Chris Appleton at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jacob Collier

Jacob Collier at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Jake Pedersen

Jake Pedersen arrives on the Red Carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. View image in full screen
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Coco Jones

Coco Jones attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Babyface

Babyface attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

MC Lyte

MC Lyte at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Lauren Daigle

Lauren Daigle at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Bonnie McKee

Bonnie McKee at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Lachi

Lachi attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ani Pendleton and Uncle Jumbo

Ani Pendleton and Uncle Jumbo arrives on the Red Carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. View image in full screen
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Rebecca Lovell and Megan Lovell

Rebecca Lovell and Megan Lovell at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Paty Cantú

Paty Cantú attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Maria Mendes

Maria Mendes attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tay Keith

Tay Keith attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Summer Walker

Summer Walker attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe

Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Niecy Nash-Betts

Niecy Nash-Betts attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Gracie Abrams

Gracie Abrams attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter

Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Caroline Polachek

Caroline Polachek arrives on the Red Carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. View image in full screen
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Hannatu Musawa

Hannatu Musawa attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Selena Hill

Selena Hill attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Grace Gummer

Grace Gummer at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Folake Olowofoyeku

Folake Olowofoyeku attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Rufus Wainwright

Rufus Wainwright attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Emma Brooks McAllister

Emma Brooks McAllister attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Shuba

Shuba attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Nene L.A. Shiro

Nene L.A. Shiro attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Molly Tuttle

Molly Tuttle attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Josh Groban

Josh Groban attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

thankgod4cody

thankgod4cody attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Alex Ritchie

Alex Ritchie attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kendra G

Kendra G attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Coi Leray

Coi Leray attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chlöe

Chlöe attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

CeeLo Green

CeeLo Green attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lika O

Lika O arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. View image in full screen
Robin Beck / AFP via Getty Images
