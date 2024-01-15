Menu

Entertainment

2023 Emmy Awards: The most bold, beautiful looks from TV’s biggest night

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 8:51 pm
Stars arrive on the red carpet for the 2023 Emmy Awards. View image in full screen
Stars arrive on the red carpet for the 2023 Emmy Awards. Getty Images
Hot on the heels of the Golden Globes comes this evening’s Emmy Awards — although they don’t typically air back-to-back, one week after the other.

The 75th Emmys were postponed last July, with the planned September broadcast punted into the new year on account of the Hollywood actor and writer strikes.

Despite being sidelined for four months and appearing just over a week since the last major awards show, the stars did not hold back on their beauty and fashion, showing up to the red carpet in head-to-toe glamour and some rather striking attire.

Many of the women opted for old-Hollywood style or menswear-inspired looks, while the men didn’t hold back in suits and tuxes made from luxe fabrics and untraditional embellishments.

Some standout nominees for tonight’s awards are Succession, with 27 total nominations for its final season, The Last of Us with 24 nominations, The White Lotus with 23, and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso with 21.

Who else decided to take a stroll down the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet? Keep scrolling to see some of the best and boldest celebrity looks from the show.

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Calista Flockhart

Calista Flockhart arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Juno Temple

Juno Temple arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler

Natasha Lyonne (R) and Amy Poehler arrive for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

Ke Huy Quan arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Joan Collins

Joan Collins arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Issa Rae

Issa Rae arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Meghann Fahy

Meghann Fahy attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Jasmin Savoy Brown arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tisha Campbell

Tisha Campbell attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lizzy Caplan

Lizzy Caplan attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nick Mohammed at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Nick Mohammed. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Leo Woodall

Leo Woodall attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

John Oliver

John Oliver attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Simona Tabasco

Simona Tabasco at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Abby Elliott

Abby Elliott at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Kaitlin Olson

Kaitlin Olson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Juliette Lewis

Juliette Lewis attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

James Marsden

James Marsden attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Annaleigh Ashford

Annaleigh Ashford attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Donald Glover

Donald Glover attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tichina Arnold

Tichina Arnold attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Williams

Jessica Williams attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal

Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis

Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brett Goldstein

Brett Goldstein attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Emily Hampshire

Emily Hampshire arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Ali Wong

Ali Wong attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Claire Danes

Claire Danes at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Vivien Lyra Blair

Vivien Lyra Blair attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Alfie Fuller

Alfie Fuller attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sam Richardson

Sam Richardson at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Beatrice Grannò

Beatrice Grannò attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bobby Berk

Bobby Berk arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Riley Keough

Riley Keough attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Artists from Rupaul’s Drag Race

Drag artists from Rupaul's Drag Race arrive for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Sophie Thatcher

Sophie Thatcher arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Joy Sunday

Joy Sunday attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Desi Lydic

Desi Lydic at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Angela Gibbs

Angela Gibbs attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sammi Hanratty

Sammi Hanratty at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Emma Brooks McAllister

Emma Brooks McAllister attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Adam Brody

Adam Brody arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Jeffrey W. Byrd

Jeffrey W. Byrd attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Rhea Seehorn

Rhea Seehorn from "Better Call Saul," arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

oel Kim Booster and John Michael Kelly

Actors Joel Kim Booster and John Michael Kelly arrive for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Frederic J. Brown /AFP via Getty Images

Dominique Fishback

Dominique Fishback arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Adam DiMarco

Adam DiMarco the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Matty Matheson

Matty Matheson at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Maria Bello

Maria Bello attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Liza Colón-Zayas

Liza Colón-Zayas attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Billy Harris

Billy Harris attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Tatanka Means

Tatanka Means attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jenna Lyons

Jenna Lyons attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Steven Krueger

Steven Krueger attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Scott Evans

Scott Evans at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Pratima Mani

Pratima Mani attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sophie Nélisse

Sophie Nélisse at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Dulcé Sloan

Dulcé Sloan attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cristo Fernández

Cristo Fernández attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kevin Alves

Kevin Alves attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kola Bokinni

Kola Bokinni attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Chris Perfetti

Chris Perfetti attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Michael Mando

Michael Mando attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Gail Simmons

Canadian foodwriter Gail Simmons arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

