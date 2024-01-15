2023 Emmy Awards: The most bold, beautiful looks from TV’s biggest night

Hot on the heels of the Golden Globes comes this evening’s Emmy Awards — although they don’t typically air back-to-back, one week after the other.

The 75th Emmys were postponed last July, with the planned September broadcast punted into the new year on account of the Hollywood actor and writer strikes.

Despite being sidelined for four months and appearing just over a week since the last major awards show, the stars did not hold back on their beauty and fashion, showing up to the red carpet in head-to-toe glamour and some rather striking attire.

Many of the women opted for old-Hollywood style or menswear-inspired looks, while the men didn’t hold back in suits and tuxes made from luxe fabrics and untraditional embellishments.

Some standout nominees for tonight’s awards are Succession, with 27 total nominations for its final season, The Last of Us with 24 nominations, The White Lotus with 23, and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso with 21.

Who else decided to take a stroll down the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet? Keep scrolling to see some of the best and boldest celebrity looks from the show.

Suki Waterhouse

View image in full screen Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Calista Flockhart

View image in full screen Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Juno Temple

View image in full screen Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler

View image in full screen Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Bella Ramsey

View image in full screen Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

View image in full screen Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Joan Collins

View image in full screen Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

View image in full screen Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

View image in full screen Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Issa Rae

View image in full screen Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Meghann Fahy

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

View image in full screen Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jasmin Savoy Brown

View image in full screen Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

View image in full screen Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

View image in full screen Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Seth Meyers

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tisha Campbell

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lizzy Caplan

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

View image in full screen Nick Mohammed. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Leo Woodall

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

John Oliver

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Charlie Puth

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Simona Tabasco

View image in full screen Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Abby Elliott

View image in full screen Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Sarah Snook

View image in full screen Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Kaitlin Olson

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Juliette Lewis

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

James Marsden

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

View image in full screen Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Annaleigh Ashford

View image in full screen Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Anthony Anderson

View image in full screen Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Donald Glover

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tichina Arnold

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Williams

View image in full screen Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis

View image in full screen Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst

View image in full screen Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

View image in full screen Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

View image in full screen Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

View image in full screen Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Katherine Heigl

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brett Goldstein

View image in full screen Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Emily Hampshire

View image in full screen Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Niecy Nash

View image in full screen Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Ali Wong

View image in full screen Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

View image in full screen Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Christina Ricci

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Claire Danes

View image in full screen Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Vivien Lyra Blair

View image in full screen Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Alfie Fuller

View image in full screen Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sam Richardson

View image in full screen Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Beatrice Grannò

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bobby Berk

View image in full screen Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Riley Keough

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Artists from Rupaul’s Drag Race

View image in full screen Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

View image in full screen Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Sophie Thatcher

View image in full screen Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Joy Sunday

View image in full screen Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Desi Lydic

View image in full screen Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Angela Gibbs

View image in full screen Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sammi Hanratty

View image in full screen Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Emma Brooks McAllister

View image in full screen Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Adam Brody

View image in full screen Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Jeffrey W. Byrd

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Laverne Cox

View image in full screen Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Rhea Seehorn

View image in full screen Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

oel Kim Booster and John Michael Kelly

View image in full screen Frederic J. Brown /AFP via Getty Images

Dominique Fishback

View image in full screen Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Giancarlo Esposito

View image in full screen Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Adam DiMarco

View image in full screen Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Matty Matheson

View image in full screen Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi

View image in full screen Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Maria Bello

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Liza Colón-Zayas

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Billy Harris

View image in full screen Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Tatanka Means

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

View image in full screen Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jenna Lyons

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Steven Krueger

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Scott Evans

View image in full screen Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Pratima Mani

View image in full screen Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sophie Nélisse

View image in full screen Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Dulcé Sloan

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cristo Fernández

View image in full screen Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kevin Alves

View image in full screen Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kola Bokinni

View image in full screen Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Chris Perfetti

View image in full screen Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Michael Mando

View image in full screen Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Gail Simmons