2023 Emmy Awards: The most bold, beautiful looks from TV’s biggest night

Hot on the heels of the
Golden Globes comes this evening’s Emmy Awards — although they don’t typically air back-to-back, one week after the other.
The 75th Emmys were
postponed last July, with the planned September broadcast punted into the new year on account of the Hollywood actor and writer strikes.
Despite being sidelined for four months and appearing just over a week since the
last major awards show, the stars did not hold back on their beauty and fashion, showing up to the red carpet in head-to-toe glamour and some rather striking attire.
Many of the women opted for old-Hollywood style or menswear-inspired looks, while the men didn’t hold back in suits and tuxes made from luxe fabrics and untraditional embellishments.
Some standout nominees for tonight’s awards are
Succession, with 27 total nominations for its final season, The Last of Us with 24 nominations, The White Lotus with 23, and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso with 21.
Who else decided to take a stroll down the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet? Keep scrolling to see some of the best and boldest celebrity looks from the show.
Suki Waterhouse
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Calista Flockhart
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Juno Temple
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Bella Ramsey
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Ke Huy Quan
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Joan Collins
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
Jeremy Allen White
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Hannah Waddingham
Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Issa Rae
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
Meghann Fahy Selena Gomez
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Jennifer Coolidge
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
Rachel Brosnahan
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Seth Meyers
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tisha Campbell Sheryl Lee Ralph Lizzy Caplan
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nick Mohammed.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Leo Woodall
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
John Oliver
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Charlie Puth Simona Tabasco
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Abby Elliott
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Sarah Snook
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Kaitlin Olson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Juliette Lewis James Marsden Jenna Ortega
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Annaleigh Ashford
Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Anthony Anderson
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Donald Glover
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tichina Arnold
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jessica Williams
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Elizabeth Debicki
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Quinta Brunson
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Katherine Heigl
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Brett Goldstein
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Emily Hampshire
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Niecy Nash
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Ali Wong
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Ayo Edebiri
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Christina Ricci
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Claire Danes
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Vivien Lyra Blair
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Alfie Fuller
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Sam Richardson
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Beatrice Grannò
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bobby Berk
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Riley Keough Artists from Rupaul’s Drag Race
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Ariana DeBose
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Sophie Thatcher
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Joy Sunday
Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Desi Lydic
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Angela Gibbs
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Sammi Hanratty
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Emma Brooks McAllister
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Adam Brody
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Jeffrey W. Byrd
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Laverne Cox
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Rhea Seehorn
Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
oel Kim Booster and John Michael Kelly
Frederic J. Brown /AFP via Getty Images
Dominique Fishback
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Giancarlo Esposito
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Adam DiMarco
Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Matty Matheson
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Padma Lakshmi
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Maria Bello
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Liza Colón-Zayas
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Billy Harris
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Tatanka Means
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tyler James Williams
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Jenna Lyons
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Steven Krueger Scott Evans
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Pratima Mani
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Sophie Nélisse
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Dulcé Sloan
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cristo Fernández
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Kevin Alves
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Kola Bokinni
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Chris Perfetti
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Michael Mando
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Gail Simmons
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
