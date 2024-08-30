Popular genres get academic due with musical micro-certificate at U of M

The University of Manitoba is well-known for its acclaimed music programs for students pursuing the jazz and classical idioms, but after a successful pilot project last year, up-and-coming musicians with an ear for popular music can receive an education at the U of M as well.

The university is offering a micro-certificate in songmaking this fall, giving artists a chance to learn important skills when it comes to writing, producing and recording their music, as well as navigating marketing and the music business.

Winnipeg musician and producer Lana Winterhalt, an instructor in the program, says the idea for the year-long course is to make it accessible to students who don’t necessarily have time to pursue an in-depth bachelor’s degree.

Story continues below advertisement

“The university wanted to address this need for people who want training, who want to grow in their skills in popular music genres and maybe don’t have the time or desire to do a whole four-year degree in jazz or classical,” she said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“(They learn) how people can promote themselves and produce and songwrite and all of these things … but a little bit more of a digestible course, specifically for people who are busy and working and they can fit it around their schedule.”

View image in full screen The university’s songmaking micro-certificate was successful in its pilot year and is back this fall. Submitted / University of Manitoba

Winterhalt compared the course, which takes place on evenings and weekends, to a combination of the various workshops an aspiring musician might attend at various arts organizations — but in a focused, succinct timeline.

“It’s this blast-off, intensive year,” she said. “You learn all the things that you need to get that next step up in the game.

Story continues below advertisement

“We had some awesome feedback from people who, at the beginning, didn’t know how they would ever market themselves or put on a show … and then by the end of the year, they have a bunch of songs recorded, they have their branding on social media, they’re ready to put stuff out now.

“We’re excited to have a second year going ahead.”

More information about the micro-certificate is available on the U of M’s website.