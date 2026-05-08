Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Several Canadian universities face security breach, student data leaked

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted May 8, 2026 2:49 pm
2 min read
University of Toronto has taken Quercus offline following a cyberattack on parent company Instructure , with hackers claiming to have stolen millions of users’ data. View image in full screen
University of Toronto has taken Quercus offline following a cyberattack on parent company Instructure , with hackers claiming to have stolen millions of users’ data. Graeme Ro/ CP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Some major institutions across Canada, including the University of Toronto, University of British Columbia and University of Alberta, are dealing with fallout from a cybersecurity incident involving a popular platform called Canvas.

Instructure, the U.S.-based parent company of Canvas, confirmed last week it was investigating a cyberattack involving a “criminal threat actor.”

While the learning platform is now up and running, many universities and colleges across Canada are suffering prolonged consequences from the cyberattack.

The company said that some user information, including names, email addresses, student ID numbers and messages may have been accessed, though there was no evidence passwords, financial information or government-issued identification were compromised.

ShinyHunters, the group who claimed responsibility for the large-scale data breaches, wrote that it had stolen 275 million individuals’ data “ranging from students, teachers, and other staff.”

Story continues below advertisement

University of Toronto posted an update on the security breach Friday morning, saying they shut down its service Quercus as a precautionary measure.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Instructure, the third-party provider that provides Quercus, is currently experiencing an ongoing cybersecurity incident,” the university said.

“There is currently no evidence to suggest that other University of Toronto systems or assets have been compromised.”

The university also warned users not to access the platform Canva while the incident is being investigated independently.

Click to play video: 'Efforts to combat cyberattacks'
Efforts to combat cyberattacks

Meanwhile, the University of Alberta said Friday that users had reported seeing an unauthorized message while trying to access Canvas.

The university later took the platform offline and urged users not to attempt to log in until further notice.

Story continues below advertisement

The U of A said the breach is part of a wider issue involving Instructure that has affected roughly 9,000 institutions globally.

The University of British Columbia also said that Canvas is still “unavailable due to a cyber breach involving Instructure, the provider of Canvas,” in an Instagram story on Thursday night.

They further issued a warning, advising students not to log into Canvas and instructing those already signed in to immediately log out and change their passwords.

Other institutions across the country, including Simon Fraser University and OCAD University, also confirmed reported disruptions tied to the incident.

Instructure said in a statement that Canvas is once again fully operational and that it was no longer seeing unauthorized activity.

The company added that it is now working directly with affected organizations and advised customers to review administrator access and rotate security credentials where applicable.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices