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Education

Alberta government announces investment of more than $1 billion in student aid

By Bella Finn Global News
Posted June 1, 2026 6:18 pm
1 min read
With a new school year set to begin soon, contract talks between teachers and the province are scheduled to resume Tuesday with the help of a mediator. View image in full screen
Alberta classroom. Global News
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More than $1 billion has been invested by the Alberta government for post-secondary education student aid.

The fund helps students access loans and non-repayable supports, such as grants, scholarships, and awards.

Applications for Alberta Student Aid loans and grants will officially open on June 3rd, but there are some changes to eligibility requirements for the 2026-27 academic year.

For some applicants, parental or spousal financial contributions will now be taken into account. Students are automatically assessed for non-repayable grants when they apply.

The government says the changes will align Alberta with the Canada Student Financial Assistance Program and most other Canadian jurisdictions.

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In a statement, Minister of Advanced Education Myles McDougall says, “We know students and families are under real financial pressure, and student aid can make the difference for staying in school. By increasing non-repayable support and updating how we assess financial need, we are ensuring help is fair, transparent and focused on students who need it most.”

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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith attended a funding announcement at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology alongside Alberta's Minister of Advanced Education, Myles McDougall on Monday. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith attending a funding announcement at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology alongside Alberta’s Minister of Advanced Education, Myles McDougall. Global News

Students who intend to apply for Alberta Student Aid loans and grants on June 3rd are encouraged to submit an application online at least 60 days before their studies start.

Only one application is needed to be considered for both provincial and federal loans and grants.

Current eligibility requirements consider full-time workload, program length, financial need, citizenship or resident status. Part-time students are also eligible for student aid if they meet the requirements.

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